Saudi Arabia's Premium Residency Centre published eligibility requirements for its Mawhiba Residency, a special five-year permit for gifted foreigners

Applicants can qualify through one of two paths, with both requiring a financial solvency check and a ministerial recommendation

The Mawhiba Residency targets outstanding talents in culture and sports, with the government coordinating recommendation letters on behalf of applicants

Saudi Arabia has published the conditions that talented foreign nationals must satisfy to qualify for the Mawhiba Residency, a five-year special residency permit designed for gifted individuals in the fields of culture and sports.

The requirements, published by Saudi Arabia's Premium Residency Centre, outline two separate eligibility paths, though all applicants must meet a common set of core conditions regardless of which path they follow.

Saudi Arabia reveals three requirements for talented foreigners seeking five-year residency. Photo credit: Win McNamee, Wung Yu Liang

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Saudi Arabia special residency: Two paths, three core conditions

Whether an applicant takes the first or second path, three conditions apply to all candidates seeking the Mawhiba Residency:

1. Meeting either the award nomination requirement (first path) or the minimum standards on the approved eligibility criteria list under the Culture and Sports System (second path).

2. Passing a minimum financial solvency requirement that demonstrates the applicant can cover their living costs in Saudi Arabia.

3. Obtaining a formal recommendation from either the Ministry of Culture or the Ministry of Sports, depending on the applicant's area of excellence.

Under the first path, applicants must have been nominated for or received one of the specified exceptional awards recognised by the Saudi government.

The second path, by contrast, does not require an award but instead measures candidates against a broader set of eligibility benchmarks approved under the Culture and Sports System.

Saudi Arabia: Government coordinates recommendation letters

One notable feature of the scheme is that applicants are not required to approach the ministries directly to obtain their recommendation letters.

The Premium Residency Centre coordinates with both the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Sports to secure the required letter of recommendation on the applicant's behalf. This applies to candidates on both paths.

The financial solvency condition requires applicants to demonstrate that they hold sufficient funds to sustain themselves during their time in Saudi Arabia, though the published guidance does not specify a fixed monetary threshold.

The Mawhiba Residency sits within Saudi Arabia's broader premium residency framework, which the government has expanded in recent years as part of efforts to attract skilled and distinguished individuals to the kingdom.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia had listed three categories of talented foreigners eligible for its gifted residency.

Key requirement for Saudi Arabia premium residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia had published one key condition for foreigners seeking its premium residency.

The announcement came from the Saudi Arabian government, which published the details of its Premium Unlimited and Fixed-Term Residency scheme on its official residency platform.

The programme is designed for people who wish to settle in Saudi Arabia, either permanently or for a defined period.

Source: Legit.ng