Azeez Onifade, known as Olu Ogogo, publicly honoured the late Taiwo Hassan Ogogo for playing a key role in his relocation to Canada

The actor, originally from Ilaro, Ogun State, said he never imagined his life would take such a dramatic turn

Onifade's heartfelt tribute came weeks after Ogogo's death following a battle with stage 4 cancer

Azeez Onifade, popularly known as Olu Ogogo and widely considered the closest ally of the late veteran Yoruba actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo, has paid a moving tribute to his departed friend and mentor, crediting him for making his life in Canada a reality.

In a video posted to his Instagram page on October 21, 2026, Onifade expressed deep gratitude to the late actor, describing him as someone who changed the course of his life.

Azeez Onifade expresses gratitude to late Yoruba actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo for helping him relocate to Canada. Photo: olu_ogogo/ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

Growing up in Ilaro, Ogun State, Azeez Onifade said the idea of ever living in Canada was something he could never have imagined for himself.

"Who could have thought that someone like me from Ilaro, Ogun State could be in Canada today?" Onifade said. "Thanks to God and thanks to my late brother, Taiwo Hassan Ogogo. Ogogo made this happen for me, and even now that he's no more, I'll always be grateful to him cos he's my small god."

Taiwo Hassan Ogogo's final days

The tribute comes just weeks after the Yoruba film industry lost one of its most beloved figures.

Ogogo passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2026, after a prolonged battle with stage 4 cancer.

His daughter broke the heartbreaking news to fans in a live video, leaving many in the industry and across the country in shock.

He was laid to rest on Monday, with a large gathering of his colleagues from the Yoruba entertainment scene present to bid him farewell.

Watch Azeez Onifade speak about Ogogo in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Onifade's tribute to Ogogo

The video quickly drew reactions from fans online, many of whom were moved by the show of loyalty and gratitude.

@Mr_Hizzy wrote:

"Loyalty during and after death. Nice one sir"

@triggaaaaaaaa commented:

"May his soul continue to rest in peace."

@Almahmudee shared:

"We know you love him, we love him too, But he's gone to rest forever, koletẹlẹ kankan fun yin....enjoy your stay."

@only1boddy4639 added:

"Omo anybody wey carry u go abroad nah ur small god ooo nah man he be"

Azeez Onifade honours late Taiwo Hassan Ogogo as he reflects on the actor’s role in his relocation to Canada. Photo: olu_ogogo

Source: Instagram

Ogogo’s October plans resurface after his death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video of late Nollywood icon Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, discussing his plans to return to Canada in October 2026 went viral after his death and burial.

The footage, shared by actor Temidayo Enitan, showed Ogogo speaking warmly with actors Azeez Onifade and Enitan about attending a wedding and staging an elaborate performance.

Ogogo died on August 23, 2026, aged 66, and was buried the following day as Nollywood stars and fans mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng