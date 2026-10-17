The UAE government listed five categories of talented individuals who could be eligible for its Golden Residence Permit

The permit targets exceptionally talented people working in fields the country considers important, regardless of employment status

Applicants do not need an employment contract, a minimum qualification, or a specific salary to qualify under this category

The United Arab Emirates has outlined five groups of talented foreigners who could be eligible for its Golden Residence Permit, opening a pathway for skilled individuals who may not meet traditional visa requirements.

The UAE government confirmed that eligibility under this category is determined by talent alone. Applicants are not required to hold an employment contract in the UAE, meet a minimum educational qualification, earn a specific monthly salary, or occupy a particular professional level to be considered.

UAE: 5 categories of exceptional talents eligible for Golden Residence Permit. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN

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UAE Golden Residence Permit

Below are the five groups the UAE has identified as potentially qualifying for the Golden Residence Permit under the talent category:

1. People in culture and the arts: Individuals who have demonstrated exceptional talent in cultural or artistic fields are among those who may be considered.

2. Innovators and inventors: People who have been recognised for their innovative ideas or inventions are also eligible for consideration under this permit.

3. Athletes: Individuals with outstanding sporting abilities who have demonstrated exceptional performance in their respective disciplines may qualify.

4. Digital technology talents: Those who possess outstanding skills in the field of digital technology are among the groups the UAE has specifically identified as eligible.

5. Talented individuals in other important fields: The UAE has also included a broader category covering exceptionally gifted individuals working in other areas that the country considers significant, ensuring the permit is not limited to only the four named fields.

What the UAE Golden Residence Permit means

The permit is designed to attract globally talented individuals by removing the barriers commonly associated with residency applications. The absence of requirements around employment status or academic credentials makes the scheme accessible to a wider pool of applicants, including freelancers, independent creators, and self-employed professionals.

The five categories reflect the UAE's focus on building a diverse and skilled population in areas ranging from the arts to technology, signalling the kinds of expertise the country is actively seeking to draw in.

UAE sets minimum salaries for residency applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE had introduced two monthly income thresholds for foreigners seeking residency permits, depending on who pays for their accommodation.

Applicants living in employer-provided housing must earn at least AED 3,000 per month, while those paying for their own accommodation need a minimum of AED 4,000 per month.

Source: Legit.ng