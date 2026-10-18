Canada's Immigration Minister announced changes to the Express Entry Comprehensive Ranking System, targeting skilled workers in high-wage occupations

Starting November 3, 2026, many high-wage professionals will earn additional points toward permanent residency

The Canadian government also scrapped the labour market impact assessment requirement for qualifying job offers, simplifying the pathway for foreign workers

Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced sweeping changes to its Express Entry system on 16 October 2026, opening a faster route to permanent residency for skilled foreign workers in high-paying jobs.

Minister of Immigration Lena Metlege Diab made the announcement in Kitchener, Ontario, confirming that the changes take effect on 3 November 2026.

Canada announces fast-track residency pathway tied to high-paying jobs. Photo credit: Bloomberg/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Under the revised Comprehensive Ranking System, candidates who hold qualifying job offers or have eligible Canadian work experience in high-wage occupations will receive additional points, boosting their chances of receiving an invitation to apply for permanent residency.

What Counts as a High-Wage Occupation

A high-wage occupation under the new rules is defined as one with a median wage of at least 1.3 times the median wage of the overall Canadian workforce.

This classification is based on the typical earnings attached to an occupation rather than an individual applicant's personal salary history.

Sectors that fall under this definition include health care, engineering, skilled trades, technology, and education.

IRCC will publish and maintain an updated list of qualifying high-wage occupations on its website, drawing on wage data from Canada's Job Bank, the Labour Force Survey, and Census of Population figures from the previous three years.

LMIA Requirement Scrapped for Job Offers

One of the most significant changes is the removal of the Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) requirement for job offers submitted under Express Entry.

Previously, employers were required to obtain an LMIA before a job offer could be used to boost an applicant's score.

From 3 November 2026, this step will no longer be necessary for a qualifying job offer to attract Express Entry points or to satisfy requirements under the Federal Skilled Worker Programme and the Federal Skilled Trades Programme.

IRCC stated that job offers will still be reviewed to confirm they are genuine and meet programme standards, with anti-fraud measures remaining in place.

Candidates already in the Express Entry pool will have their scores automatically recalculated under the new system. However, those who want to claim points for a qualifying job offer must update their profiles before 3 November 2026.

The recalculation process may take up to two weeks, during which invitation rounds will be paused.

"Canada is competing globally for people with the skills we need to build a prosperous economy and stronger public services. These changes will help us identify, attract and retain the skilled newcomers who are best positioned to succeed in Canada, while making the Express Entry system more targeted and responsive to our labour market needs," Minister Diab said.

The October 2026 announcement builds on earlier reforms, including a dedicated Express Entry category for medical doctors introduced in December 2025 and new categories covering health care, skilled trades, research, transportation, and education that were unveiled in February 2026.

Lady in Canada speaks about proof of funds

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada, @chinenyenwa.e, shared the exact amount she presented as proof of funds in a TikTok video.

She clarified that proof of funds is not an application fee and that no money was paid to any agency or immigration body.

Source: Legit.ng