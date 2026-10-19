Nollywood actress Adunni Ade announced the passing of her beloved mother, who died on October 18 after a prolonged illness

The actress shared an emotional tribute on social media, revealing her heartbreak and submitting to the will of Allah

Fans and colleagues flooded Adunni Ade's post with prayers and condolence messages as the news hit social media

Nollywood actress Adunni Ade is in mourning after losing her mother, who passed away on October 18 following a lengthy battle with illness.

The actress broke the devastating news on social media, sharing a photograph of her mother alongside a deeply heartfelt message that left many of her followers in tears.

Actress Adunni Ade breaks down as she announces mother’s death. Credit: @adunniade

Source: Instagram

In her tribute, Adunni Ade invoked Islamic prayer, describing the loss as one she bears with a heavy heart while submitting to the will of Almighty Allah.

She noted that her mother left behind children, grandchildren, sisters and other loved ones who will carry her memory forever.

"With a heavy heart and submission to the will of Almighty Allah, I announce the passing of my beloved mother, who returned to her Creator on October 18 after a long battle with illness," she wrote.

Adunni Ade's emotional farewell to her mother

The actress closed her tribute with a touching prayer for her late mother's soul, asking Allah to forgive her shortcomings, illuminate her grave and grant her Al-Jannah Firdaus. She also asked for strength for the family as they grieve.

"Mum, I love you. May Allah grant you eternal peace and reunite us in Jannah. Ameen," she concluded.

Adunni Ade added that details of the funeral arrangements would be shared in due course.

See her viral Instagram post below:

Fans, Colleagues console Adunni Ade

The post drew an outpouring of sympathy from fans and fellow public figures, many of whom offered prayers in line with Islamic tradition.

@realyemisolade wrote:

"ACCEPT SINCERE CONDOLENCES FROM ME....MAY THE SOUL OF YOUR MOTHER BE ACCEPTED BY HER CREATOR AND REST IT IN ETERNAL PEACE. AMEN. TAKE HEART ADUNNIADE."

@bbgoldjewelleryuk commented:

"May Allah accept her return, forgive her shortcomings and grant her Aljanat firdous."

@_kissbally said:

"May Allah comfort you in all sides and I pray Allah accept her return well."

@ajamiuakanji wrote:

"May Allah grant her eternal abode, safe her from punishment of the grave and the hell fire. Be with you in this trying period."

@ahmed_idris899 reacted:

"inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajion, to Allah we be long to him we should return, kullu nafsin za iqatul mouth, every soul must test death, may almighty Allah have mercy on her amin ya Allah."

@iamgraciousdupsy shared:

"May her soul rest in peace. Please accept my condolences sis."

@henry_unfiltered11 commented:

"Ahhhh this one enter."

Adunni Ade grieves lookalike mother, shares touching message online. Credit: @adunniade

Source: UGC

Adunni Ade calls out Kokozaria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adunni Ade found herself in the black book of some of her colleagues after she called them out for collecting money to campaign for some politicians.

A few days after the callout, she cried out on social media that some people were threatening her. She called Mc Oluomo's boy, Kokozaria.

According to her, if anything happened to her, they should hold him responsible. She posted a video where Kokozaria was saying he would send people to deal with her.

Source: Legit.ng