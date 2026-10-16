Australia's Department of Home Affairs have announced new rules for Student visa subclass 500 and Student Guardian subclass 590

The changes affect those applying for a student visa while already in Australia, as well as current student visa holders seeking another visa

Prospective students and guardians planning to include or add family members to their visa applications are among those affected by the new rules

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has announced significant changes to its Student visa (subclass 500) and Student Guardian visa (subclass 590) rules, with the new regulations set to come into force on 2 October 2026.

The updated rules touch on two key areas: who is eligible to apply for or be granted a visa while already on Australian soil, and how family members can be included in or added to an application.

Australia mentions the foreign visa applicants affected by new family laws. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who the new student visa rules affect

The Australian government has outlined four categories of applicants who may be directly impacted by the changes. These include:

1. People applying for a student visa from within Australia

2. Current student visa holders who wish to apply for an additional student visa

3. Those who plan to include family members in their original application,

4. Those considering having family members join them in Australia at a later stage.

The federal government stated that Australia continues to welcome international students despite the regulatory update but urged anyone in these categories to fully understand how the new rules apply to their specific circumstances before making any visa, study, travel, or relocation decisions.

What prospective students should do now

With the October 2026 deadline approaching, the Home Affairs department is encouraging students and guardians to review the changes ahead of time rather than after plans have already been set in motion. The advice is particularly relevant for Nigerian and other African students who are either currently studying in Australia or preparing to begin courses there, given how closely visa status and family arrangements are tied to study continuity.

Anyone unsure about how their situation fits into the new framework is advised to consult the official subclass 500 student visa page on the Department of Home Affairs website for the most up-to-date guidance before proceeding with any applications.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Australia announced the new conditions for student visa applicants and their families.

Australia announces health insurance requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia updated its health insurance requirements for temporary visa holders and visitors in 2026.

Most temporary visa holders cannot access Medicare, so an unexpected medical emergency could leave them facing the full bill. Find out why the government is urging visitors to check their cover before travelling.

Source: Legit.ng