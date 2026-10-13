Australia's government website published a full list of benefits available to people who join the Australian Defence Force (ADF)

The benefits include a competitive salary, free medical and dental care, and generous superannuation above the national standard

Eligible foreigners who join the ADF may also qualify for these benefits, according to the Australian government

Australia has published a breakdown of the financial and welfare benefits available to those who enlist in the Australian Defence Force (ADF), with the package potentially extending to eligible foreign nationals who join the military.

The information, listed on the official Australian government website, covers pay, housing, healthcare, and training support for serving members.

Australia military explains 5 benefits eligible foreigners. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Hilary Wardhaugh/ Sarah Reed

Source: Getty Images

Benefits available to ADF members

The following perks are on offer for those who join the Australian military:

1. Competitive salary from day one — Pay begins as soon as a member enlists and grows with rank and experience over time.

2. Generous superannuation at 16.4% — This rate sits 4.4 percentage points above the standard superannuation contribution required of Australian employers, giving members a stronger retirement safety net.

3. Housing assistance — Members can access support for buying a home, a subsidised home loan, or a rental allowance, depending on their circumstances.

4. Free medical and dental care — Full healthcare coverage is provided to members at no cost. Their families also benefit from subsidised healthcare.

5. Fully paid training — All professional training required for service is covered by the ADF, meaning members do not carry the cost of skills development.

Who else can access ADF benefits

Beyond Australian citizens, the benefits listed above may also be available to eligible foreigners who qualify to serve in the Australian Defence Force.

The Australian government website indicates that non-citizens who meet the relevant criteria could access the same package as local recruits, making the ADF an option worth considering for those exploring opportunities through Australia's migration and employment pathways.

Australian military sets requirement for enlistment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Australian government had opened its Defence Force recruitment to permanent residents from four countries, allowing eligible non-citizens to apply without first obtaining Australian citizenship.

The countries are New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada, with applicants required to have lived in Australia for at least one year and meet other entry and security requirements.

Source: Legit.ng