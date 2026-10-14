Thailand revised its visa exemption and visa on arrival rules, which took effect on 15 September 2026 after being published in the Royal Gazette

Only Azerbaijan, Belarus, and Serbia qualify for visa on arrival under the new rules, while 21 nationalities lost visa-free access entirely

Seychelles and Mauritius received a 15-day visa exemption, a shorter window than the 30 days granted to 60 other countries and territories

Thailand has overhauled its visa entry rules, with the changes officially taking effect on 15 September 2026 after publication in the Royal Gazette on 31 August 2026.

The revised framework ends the 60-day visa-free arrangement that had been in place since July 2024. Under the new rules, nationals of 60 countries and territories now receive 30 days of visa-free entry into Thailand.

Thailand lists 3 countries whose citizens qualify for visa on arrival in 2026. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Thailand: Countries eligible for Visa on Arrival

The updated policy restricts visa on arrival to just three countries:

Azerbaijan Belarus Serbia

Travellers from these nations may obtain a visa upon arrival rather than applying in advance through a Thai embassy or consulate.

Two African island nations received a separate classification under the revised rules. Citizens of both countries are eligible for a 15-day visa exemption, placing them on a shorter allowance than the broader group of 60 countries that qualify for the 30-day window.

21 nationalities lose visa-free access

One of the more significant changes in the updated policy is the removal of visa-free privileges for 21 nationalities, who will now need to apply for a visa before travelling to Thailand.

The announcement has drawn attention from travel communities and expatriate groups monitoring entry requirements across Southeast Asia.

Long-stay visa categories remain unaffected by the overhaul. Holders of Thailand Privilege, Long-Term Resident (LTR), Destination Thailand Visa (DTV), retirement, work, student, and marriage visas continue to operate under their existing terms.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng