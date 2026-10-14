Thailand updated its bilateral visa-exemption agreements on 15 September 2026, reshuffling which countries qualify for which duration of stay

Only 5 countries secured the longest visa-free window of 90 days under the revised rules, while others received shorter or no access at all

The update came after Thailand ended its 60-day visa-free scheme that had been running since July 2024, replacing it with a new tiered system

Thailand overhauled its bilateral visa-exemption rules in September 2026, and the updated framework makes clear that only five countries qualify for the most generous 90-day visa-free access the country offers.

The revised rules group countries into distinct categories based on the length of permitted stay. At the shorter end, Cambodia and Myanmar nationals can enter visa-free for 14 days, though access for Myanmar is limited to international airports only.

Thailand lists 5 countries eligible for 90-day visa-free entry in 2026. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Countries eligible for 90-day visa-free entry

According to the Thailand eVisa portal, the countries eligible for 90 days of visa-free entry under a bilateral agreement are:

Argentina Brazil Chile Peru Republic of Korea

All five are covered under existing bilateral agreements on visa exemption for ordinary passport holders.

How Thailand's visa-Exemption tiers work

A wider group of nine countries and territories qualifies for 30 days, including China, Laos, Russia, Hong Kong, Macao, Timor-Leste, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, and Vietnam. The five South American and East Asian nations mentioned above sit at the top of the ladder with 90-day access.

The update came into force on 15 September 2026, after Thailand's revised visa-exemption and Visa on Arrival regulations were gazetted in the Royal Gazette on 31 August 2026.

The changes effectively brought an end to the 60-day visa-free scheme that had been in place since July 2024.

What changed for other travellers

Under the new framework, nationals of 60 countries and territories now receive 30 days visa-free, while Seychelles and Mauritius were placed on a separate 15-day allowance.

Visa on Arrival access has been narrowed to just three countries, and 21 nationalities that previously enjoyed visa-free entry lost that status entirely under the revised rules.

Long-stay categories remain unaffected by the changes. Holders of the Thailand Privilege visa, the Long-Term Resident visa, the Destination Thailand Visa, and those on retirement, work, student, or marriage visas continue under their existing conditions.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng