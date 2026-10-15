Thailand's Board of Investment published the full list of documents foreign high-skilled professionals must submit to qualify for the country's long-term resident visa

Applicants must prove a personal income of at least 80,000 USD per year over the past two years, with certified translations required for any documents not in English or Thai

Professionals earning 40,000 USD annually face additional mandatory requirements, including a master's degree in science and technology

Thailand has released the official list of documents that foreign high-skilled professionals must submit when applying for the country's Long-Term Resident (LTR) visa, offering a clearer picture of what it takes to qualify for the programme.

The requirements, published by Thailand's Board of Investment, are divided into personal documents, income evidence, and professional credentials — each with specific standards that applicants must meet before their case is reviewed.

Thailand lists required documents for foreign workers seeking long-term visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Thailand long-term visa: Passport, personal document requirements

Every applicant must submit a copy of a valid passport with at least six months of remaining validity and a minimum of two blank pages available for visa and stay permit stamps. The scanned copy must include the biodata page as well as all pages containing Thai immigration stamps.

A passport-size photograph taken within the past six months is also required. The photo must feature a white background, formal or business attire, and no glasses, headgear, or accessories. The maximum accepted file size is 2 MB.

Applicants who entered Thailand after 1 May 2025 must provide a Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC), while those who entered before 1 July 2022, or crossed through a land border checkpoint, must include a T.M.6 card. Any documents that are not originally in English or Thai must be accompanied by a certified or notarised translation in either language.

Thailand long-term visa: Income and professional credentials

On the financial side, applicants must demonstrate a personal income of no less than 80,000 USD per year across the two years preceding their application. Supporting documents that do not meet the language requirement must again be translated before submission.

For professional documents, a curriculum vitae is mandatory. The CV must clearly outline the applicant's expertise, educational background, and professional history as it relates to their current position or work assignment in Thailand.

Evidence of academic qualifications may also be requested on a case-by-case basis. However, for those whose income falls within the 40,000 USD annual threshold over the past two years, a master's degree in a science and technology-related field becomes a mandatory requirement rather than an optional one.

Certain additional documents may be requested individually depending on the specifics of each application. Where these cannot be submitted immediately, applicants may instead provide a signed Document Request Acknowledgement Form as a placeholder until the actual document is ready.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng