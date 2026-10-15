Thailand launched the Long-Term Resident (LTR) Visa programme to attract high-potential individuals with tax and non-tax benefits

Applicants must go through four distinct stages, from online submission to a qualifications endorsement that takes up to 20 working days

The 10-year multiple-entry visa carries a processing fee of 50,000 Baht when collected inside Thailand, though overseas collection may cost more

Thailand has launched a structured pathway for eligible foreigners seeking long-term residency through its Long-Term Resident (LTR) Visa programme, outlining four clearly defined steps that applicants must complete before a visa is issued.

The Thai government designed the LTR Visa to position the country as a regional hub for living and conducting business, offering a range of tax and non-tax incentives to attract what it describes as "high-potential" individuals.

Thailand lists steps foreigners must follow to apply for long-term resident visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Thailand already hosts multinational corporations from across the globe and ranks among Asia's top tourist destinations, making the programme an extension of existing efforts to draw skilled and wealthy foreigners to its shores.

Thailand long-term visa: 4-step application process

1. Application submission

The process begins with an online application, where applicants register on the LTR Visa portal, submit their credentials, and upload supporting documents. Dependants must each create their own separate account. The main applicant is required to initiate the process first to obtain a document number, after which dependants can submit their own applications. The main applicant must then log back in to approve the dependant's request and complete the linking.

2. Qualifications endorsement

Once documents are received, the application moves to a qualifications endorsement stage handled by relevant government agencies, including Thailand's Board of Investment, the Immigration Bureau, and the Department of Consular Affairs. This stage takes up to 20 working days, though it may extend further if additional documents are requested. Any decision made at this stage is considered final and binding.

3. Visa Issuance

Applicants who receive approval are then notified to provide further documents for a pre-approval process lasting one to three working days. After pre-approval, they receive a qualifications endorsement letter and must book an appointment to collect their visa, either at a Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate abroad, or at the One Stop Service for Visa and Work Permit Centre in Bangkok, within 60 days of the letter's issue date.

The processing fee for the 10-year multiple-entry visa is 50,000 Baht per person when collected in Thailand. Collection overseas may cost considerably more, depending on local currency exchange rates.

4. Work permit

The fourth step applies specifically to those who intend to work for a company based in Thailand. These applicants must apply for a work permit immediately after receiving their LTR Visa, or before beginning employment. The work permit application is processed through the same LTR Visa system and takes between three and five working days, with collection at the Department of Employment at the One Stop Service Centre in Bangkok's Chamchuri Square Building. The annual fee to maintain the work permit is 3,000 Baht.

While the work permit application is still being processed, holders are temporarily permitted to begin working in Thailand without one. Notably, foreigners applying under the Work-From-Thailand Professional category are not eligible for a Thai work permit at all, as their status covers remote work for a foreign employer rather than local employment.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng