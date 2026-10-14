The US denied 35,767 work permit applications from Green Card applicants between April and June 2026, with the denial rate rising to 44%

US citizenship application denials also increased, while hundreds of thousands of applications remained pending

The US is tightening immigration rules and increasing fees for some applicants and international students

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) denied 35,767 work permit applications from foreign nationals seeking permanent residency between April and June 2026, pushing the denial rate to approximately 44%.

The figures cover the third quarter of the US government's 2026 fiscal year, which runs from October 1, 2025, to September 30, 2026, according to Financial Express.

US Work Permit Rejections Surge as over 35,000 of Green Card Applicants Are Denied

Source: UGC

The rate rose sharply from about 25% recorded across the first two quarters, covering October 2025 to March 2026. The increase highlights the challenges facing foreign nationals seeking permission to work while awaiting decisions on their Green Card applications.

USCIS received 153,039 applications under Form I-765 for employment authorisation through the adjustment of status category during the quarter. The agency approved 46,405 and denied 35,767.

Form I-765 allows eligible foreign nationals to obtain an Employment Authorization Document (EAD), which permits them to work legally in the US while meeting applicable immigration requirements.

US work permit applications face growing hurdles

Pending Form I-765 applications under the adjustment of status category reached 671,362, with a median processing time of 6.4 months.

Other immigration categories also recorded significant denials during the period.

Form I-129, which covers petitions for temporary foreign workers, including H-1B visa applicants, recorded 39,560 denials against 143,748 approvals, representing a denial rate of approximately 22%.

Family-based immigration petitions filed through Form I-130 recorded 16,661 denials, accounting for about 17% of decisions.

Meanwhile, employment-based immigrant worker petitions submitted through Form I-140 recorded 7,069 denials and 37,975 approvals, putting the denial rate at approximately 16%.

Employment-based Green Card applications filed through Form I-485 fared better, maintaining a relatively stable denial rate of 7%.

US citizenship applications also see higher denial rates

The data showed that naturalisation applications also faced tougher outcomes during the quarter.

USCIS received 140,179 citizenship applications through Form N-400, approving 54,974 and denying 12,591. The denial rate climbed to approximately 19%, compared with 13% across the preceding two fiscal quarters.

Pending naturalisation applications reached 727,371, while the median processing time stood at 9.5 months.

These developments come amid broader changes to US immigration policies affecting foreign workers, international students and permanent residency applicants.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the US government had introduced stricter financial assessments for some Green Card applicants. The criteria include income, assets, health and potential reliance on public benefits when determining eligibility.

US moves to raise immigration-related costs

The administration is also pursuing measures that could increase the cost of navigating the immigration system.

Effective October 16, 2026, USCIS is scheduled to raise fees for asylum applications, employment authorisation and Temporary Protected Status as part of annual inflation adjustments.

US Work Permit Rejections Surge as over 35,000 of Green Card Applicants Are Denied

Source: UGC

Separately, the Department of Homeland Security proposed a $70,000 fee for universities recommending international students for Optional Practical Training (OPT), alongside a $30,000 charge for programme extensions.

The proposed fees could add to the financial burden on universities and international students seeking opportunities to study and gain work experience in the US.

US Green Card route for spouse and children

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported on a US green card route that allows spouses and children under 21 to join. The article outlines a pathway for eligible families to live together in the US.

For families separated by immigration, eligibility can determine whether loved ones can reunite.

The route’s age limit for children makes understanding its requirements especially important.

Source: Legit.ng