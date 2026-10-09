Japan's Immigration Services Agency has outlined six specific categories of foreign nationals who are not eligible to receive a residence card

Digital Nomads working remotely in Japan are among those excluded from receiving the card, alongside their spouses and children

The residence card serves as a key identification document for foreigners in Japan, and those aged 16 and above are required to carry it at all times

Japan's Immigration Services Agency has clarified which foreign nationals living in the country will not receive a residence card, publishing a detailed breakdown of six categories of people excluded from the scheme.

Japan issues a residence card to foreigners who stay in Japan for more than three months, a group officially referred to as "mid-to-long-term residents."

Japan Lists 6 Reasons a Residence Card May Not Be Issued to Foreigners

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The card functions as a formal identification document, displaying the holder's personal information, permitted period of stay, and approved activities within the country. It is also accepted as valid ID for local government procedures and contracts.

Who's not eligible for Japanese Residence Card?

According to the agency's official guidance, six groups of foreigners are not entitled to receive the card.

1. Anyone granted permission to stay for three months or less

2. Anyone holding "Temporary Visitor" status.

3. Those entering Japan under "Diplomat" or "Official" status of residence also fall outside the scheme. Similarly excluded are individuals holding certain "Designated Activities" statuses, specifically staff members and their families attached to the Taiwan-Japan Relations Association offices in Japan, as well as members and families of the Permanent General Mission of Palestine in Japan who hold the same status category.

4. Digital Nomads represent another group on the exclusion list. Foreigners who enter Japan for the purpose of international remote work, along with their spouses and children, are not entitled to a residence card under this category.

5. Special permanent residents

6. Persons with no recognised status of residence in Japan.

What card means for eligible residents

For those who do qualify, the card carries significant practical weight. Anyone aged 16 or older who holds a residence card is legally required to carry it on their person at all times.

Beyond identification, it can be used when dealing with municipal offices and for signing contracts, making it an essential document in daily life for foreign nationals settled in the country.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng