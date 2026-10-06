Oman's Ministry of Labour updated its website, allowing job seekers to apply for private sector roles entirely online

The platform covers both job and training opportunities in private sector companies, requiring no documents to get started

Applicants can complete the entire process in as little as 3 minutes by following four straightforward steps on the portal

Oman's Ministry of Labour has made it significantly easier for job seekers to access private sector employment.

It launched a dedicated online service through the country's official government website.

Oman shares how to apply for a job. Photo credit: The Arab Weekly.

Source: UGC

The platform allows users to search for and apply for available job and training opportunities in private sector companies, all without leaving their homes or submitting a single document.

How the Oman Job Portal Works

The service is structured around four clear steps. Applicants begin by logging in using the Thiqa app, which serves as a trusted digital identity for accessing government services.

From there, they search for available positions, submit their application within the designated period, and complete the process by accepting a job offer if one is extended.

The entire process is estimated to take as little as 3.0 minutes, according to the portal. There are no required documents listed for the service, and a fixed fee applies, charged in Omani rials.

One condition applies to all applicants: submissions must be made within the specified application window for each role. Once that window closes, applications will no longer be accepted.

What the Portal Means for Job Seekers

The service sits within the Labour and Workforce category on the Gov.om platform, which hosts a wide range of government services spanning education, housing, public health, business and investment, and more.

The portal is available in both Arabic and English, broadening its accessibility to a range of users.

Oman opens doors for some foreigners seeking residence permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Royal Oman Police issued Decision No. 87/2026, amending the country's Foreigners' Residence Law.

The new rules cover three categories of foreigners, including property buyers, real estate owners, and licensed investors in Oman.

Source: Legit.ng