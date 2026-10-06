France announced a new rule barring a specific category of foreign nationals from applying for a family reunification visa

The rule targets polygamous foreign men who are already residing in France with one wife

France cited the polygamous status of the applicant as grounds for automatic ineligibility under its family reunification policy

France has announced that polygamous foreign nationals are ineligible to bring additional spouses into the country through its family reunification scheme.

The French government stated that any foreigner already living in France with one wife cannot apply to bring a second wife over under family reunification rules. The policy effectively bars polygamous men from using the visa route to expand their household within French territory.

France announces 1 category of foreigners who cannot qualify for family visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Pablo Cuadra/Alexander W Helin

Source: Getty Images

France's family reunification rules for polygamous foreigners

The official statement from France was direct in its language. It read:

"If you are a polygamous foreigner, if you are residing in France with a first wife, you cannot apply for family reunification to bring your second wife over."

The rule applies specifically to the family reunification visa category, which is typically used by foreign residents to bring close relatives to join them in the country.

What this means for polygamous foreign residents

Under this policy, a man in a polygamous marriage who holds legal residence in France is permitted to remain with the wife already living alongside him. However, he has no legal pathway to bring any additional wife into France through the family visa system.

France does not legally recognise polygamous marriages, and this announcement reinforces that position within its immigration framework. Foreign nationals in polygamous unions seeking to reunite with multiple spouses through official channels will find that route closed to them under current French law.

France sets salary for highly qualified visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that France published the salary requirement foreigners must meet to qualify for its highly qualified employee visa.

The French government set the minimum annual salary at €59,373, while applicants must also have a qualifying employment contract and meet specific education or professional experience requirements.

Source: Legit.ng