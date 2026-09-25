US Lists 10 African Countries on Level 4 High Risk Do Not Travel List in 2026
- The US government placed 10 African countries on its highest travel risk category, Level 4, warning American citizens against visiting
- The advisory covers countries across Central, East, West, and North Africa, spanning conflict zones and areas with active security threats
- The US warned it may have limited ability to help citizens who choose to travel to any of the listed destinations
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The United States government has placed 10 African countries under its Level 4 travel advisory, the highest risk category, urging American citizens to avoid travelling to those destinations entirely.
The Level 4 designation, labelled "Do Not Travel," signals that a country poses extreme dangers to visitors. The US government warns that its ability to provide consular assistance to citizens in these locations may be severely limited or unavailable.
Which African countries made the list
The 10 African countries currently on the Level 4 advisory are:
1. Central African Republic
2. Chad
3. Democratic Republic of the Congo (D.R.C.)
4. Libya
5. Mali
6. Niger
7. Somalia
8. South Sudan
9. Sudan
10. Uganda
The list spans multiple regions of the continent, covering parts of Central Africa, the Sahel, the Horn of Africa, and North Africa. Several of the named countries have been dealing with prolonged armed conflict, political instability, or active terrorist activity, factors that typically drive a Level 4 classification.
What the advisory means for travellers
The US issues travel advisories across four levels, with Level 1 ("Exercise Normal Precautions") being the safest and Level 4 being the most severe. A Level 4 rating is reserved for countries where the risk to personal safety is considered extreme.
According to the advisory guidance, the US government cautions that by choosing to visit a Level 4 destination, travellers may be placing themselves in serious danger with little prospect of receiving help from American authorities if something goes wrong. In some of these countries, US embassy operations may be restricted or suspended, further reducing any support available to citizens caught in emergencies.
Nigerians holding dual citizenship or travelling on US passports, as well as those in the diaspora planning visits to relatives in any of the 10 listed countries, are advised to review the current advisory status before making travel arrangements.
US to deport 355 people from West Africa
Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States has announced the deportation of 355 individuals from West Africa, releasing both names and photos of those affected. The move has drawn attention across the region, with many countries set to receive nationals in the coming weeks.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.