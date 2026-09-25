The US government placed 10 African countries on its highest travel risk category, Level 4, warning American citizens against visiting

The advisory covers countries across Central, East, West, and North Africa, spanning conflict zones and areas with active security threats

The US warned it may have limited ability to help citizens who choose to travel to any of the listed destinations

The United States government has placed 10 African countries under its Level 4 travel advisory, the highest risk category, urging American citizens to avoid travelling to those destinations entirely.

The Level 4 designation, labelled "Do Not Travel," signals that a country poses extreme dangers to visitors. The US government warns that its ability to provide consular assistance to citizens in these locations may be severely limited or unavailable.

The US Level 4 travel advisory warns Americans to avoid travel to 10 African countries due to extreme security risks and limited consular support. Photo credit: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Which African countries made the list

The 10 African countries currently on the Level 4 advisory are:

1. Central African Republic

2. Chad

3. Democratic Republic of the Congo (D.R.C.)

4. Libya

5. Mali

6. Niger

7. Somalia

8. South Sudan

9. Sudan

10. Uganda

The list spans multiple regions of the continent, covering parts of Central Africa, the Sahel, the Horn of Africa, and North Africa. Several of the named countries have been dealing with prolonged armed conflict, political instability, or active terrorist activity, factors that typically drive a Level 4 classification.

What the advisory means for travellers

The US issues travel advisories across four levels, with Level 1 ("Exercise Normal Precautions") being the safest and Level 4 being the most severe. A Level 4 rating is reserved for countries where the risk to personal safety is considered extreme.

According to the advisory guidance, the US government cautions that by choosing to visit a Level 4 destination, travellers may be placing themselves in serious danger with little prospect of receiving help from American authorities if something goes wrong. In some of these countries, US embassy operations may be restricted or suspended, further reducing any support available to citizens caught in emergencies.

Nigerians holding dual citizenship or travelling on US passports, as well as those in the diaspora planning visits to relatives in any of the 10 listed countries, are advised to review the current advisory status before making travel arrangements.

The Level 4 Do Not Travel advisory highlights security threats, armed conflict, and instability across 10 African countries. Photo credit: AFP

Source: Getty Images

US to deport 355 people from West Africa

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States has announced the deportation of 355 individuals from West Africa, releasing both names and photos of those affected. The move has drawn attention across the region, with many countries set to receive nationals in the coming weeks.

Source: Legit.ng