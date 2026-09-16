Canada's immigration rules allow citizens and permanent residents to sponsor one relative of any age under specific conditions

The Canadian government outlines strict eligibility criteria that sponsors must meet before they can bring a relative to Canada

Canada's official immigration page specifies a category of foreigner who is barred from being sponsored regardless of family ties

Canada has outlined a specific category of foreigner who cannot be sponsored for permanent residency, no matter how close their family connection to the sponsor may be.

According to the Canadian government's official immigration, Canadian citizens and permanent residents are permitted to sponsor one relative of any age under the "Other Relative" category, provided they satisfy a precise set of conditions. The relative must be connected to the sponsor by blood or adoption.

Canada says that one category of foreigner cannot be sponsored for permanent residents. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Canada: Who qualifies to sponsor a relative

The eligibility rules for sponsors are strict. A person wishing to use this sponsorship route must not already have a living relative they could otherwise sponsor, such as a spouse, common-law partner, conjugal partner, son or daughter, parent, grandparent, or an orphaned sibling, nephew, niece, or grandchild.

Beyond that, the sponsor must also have no relatives, including aunts or uncles, who are already Canadian citizens, permanent residents, or registered Indians under the *Indian Act*. Only when both conditions are satisfied does the "Other Relative" pathway become available.

The government provides examples to illustrate who qualifies. A person with no living sponsorable relatives and no family already in Canada may be eligible to bring over an aunt or even a cousin. However, the example of a spouse belonging to an uncle is given as a case that does not qualify, since that individual is not related to the sponsor by blood or adoption.

PR sponsorship: Who Canada will not accept

Regardless of whether a sponsor meets all the above criteria, Canada draws a firm line at one category of potential immigrants. The government states clearly that anyone deemed inadmissible to Canada cannot be sponsored under any circumstances.

Inadmissibility can arise from a range of factors assessed by Canadian immigration authorities, and no family connection, however direct, is sufficient to override that determination.

The full details of Canada's "Other Relative" sponsorship rules are available on the official Canada.ca immigration page.

In a similar story, Legit.ng published that Canada announced 36 countries whose citizens can apply for the International Experience Canada.

US Family visa: Relatives to bring

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US listed four relatives US citizens can sponsor through the family-based immigrant visa programme. The report explains the difference between Immediate Relative and Family Preference visas, including the annual limits that may affect applicants.

While spouses, parents and some children of US citizens face no yearly cap, other relatives must compete within a restricted number of visas each fiscal year. Find out which family members qualify and why the visa category can shape how long the journey to America takes.

Source: Legit.ng