Canada Announces 1 Category of Foreigners That Cannot Be Sponsored to Become Permanent Residents
- Canada's immigration rules allow citizens and permanent residents to sponsor one relative of any age under specific conditions
- The Canadian government outlines strict eligibility criteria that sponsors must meet before they can bring a relative to Canada
- Canada's official immigration page specifies a category of foreigner who is barred from being sponsored regardless of family ties
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Canada has outlined a specific category of foreigner who cannot be sponsored for permanent residency, no matter how close their family connection to the sponsor may be.
According to the Canadian government's official immigration, Canadian citizens and permanent residents are permitted to sponsor one relative of any age under the "Other Relative" category, provided they satisfy a precise set of conditions. The relative must be connected to the sponsor by blood or adoption.
Canada: Who qualifies to sponsor a relative
The eligibility rules for sponsors are strict. A person wishing to use this sponsorship route must not already have a living relative they could otherwise sponsor, such as a spouse, common-law partner, conjugal partner, son or daughter, parent, grandparent, or an orphaned sibling, nephew, niece, or grandchild.
Beyond that, the sponsor must also have no relatives, including aunts or uncles, who are already Canadian citizens, permanent residents, or registered Indians under the *Indian Act*. Only when both conditions are satisfied does the "Other Relative" pathway become available.
The government provides examples to illustrate who qualifies. A person with no living sponsorable relatives and no family already in Canada may be eligible to bring over an aunt or even a cousin. However, the example of a spouse belonging to an uncle is given as a case that does not qualify, since that individual is not related to the sponsor by blood or adoption.
PR sponsorship: Who Canada will not accept
Regardless of whether a sponsor meets all the above criteria, Canada draws a firm line at one category of potential immigrants. The government states clearly that anyone deemed inadmissible to Canada cannot be sponsored under any circumstances.
Inadmissibility can arise from a range of factors assessed by Canadian immigration authorities, and no family connection, however direct, is sufficient to override that determination.
The full details of Canada's "Other Relative" sponsorship rules are available on the official Canada.ca immigration page.
In a similar story, Legit.ng published that Canada announced 36 countries whose citizens can apply for the International Experience Canada.
US Family visa: Relatives to bring
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US listed four relatives US citizens can sponsor through the family-based immigrant visa programme. The report explains the difference between Immediate Relative and Family Preference visas, including the annual limits that may affect applicants.
While spouses, parents and some children of US citizens face no yearly cap, other relatives must compete within a restricted number of visas each fiscal year. Find out which family members qualify and why the visa category can shape how long the journey to America takes.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng