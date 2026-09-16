Australia's Department of Home Affairs published the eligibility conditions for the National Innovation visa, a permanent visa for exceptionally talented foreigners

Applicants must hold an internationally recognised record of exceptional achievement in a profession, sport, the arts, or academia and research

The visa requires a nomination from an Australian citizen, permanent resident, eligible New Zealand citizen, or Australian organisation using Form 1000

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has released the full eligibility requirements for the National Innovation visa (subclass 858), a permanent visa designed for exceptionally talented foreign nationals seeking to live and contribute to Australia.

The conditions, which apply in 2026, cover everything from nomination requirements and English language ability to age-related criteria and immigration history.

Australia lists requirements for exceptionally talented foreigners seeking permanent visa. Photo credit: Matt Jelonek, Wong Yu Liang

Source: Getty Images

Below are the key eligibility conditions applicants must meet.

Who can apply for Australia's National Innovation Visa

1. Applicants who are outside Australia at the time of application do not need to hold a specific visa. Those already in Australia must hold a substantive visa, a Bridging visa A (subclass 010), Bridging visa B (subclass 020), or Bridging visa C (subclass 030).

2. Holders of a Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) visa (subclass 491) or a Skilled Employer Sponsored Regional (Provisional) visa (subclass 494) must have held that visa for at least three years before applying.

3. Applicants must be invited to apply by the Australian Government before they can lodge an application.

4. At the time of application, each applicant must submit a completed Nomination for National Innovation visa (Form 1000), signed by a nominator who holds a national reputation in the same field. The nominator must be an Australian citizen, Australian permanent resident, eligible New Zealand citizen, or an Australian organisation.

5. Applicants must have an internationally recognised record of exceptional and outstanding achievement in a profession, sport, the arts, or academia and research. This means the applicant has superior abilities compared to peers, is acclaimed as exceptional in any country where the field is practised, and has a record of sustained achievement unlikely to decline soon.

6. Applicants must still be prominent, meaning they continue to be active in their field through recent exceptional achievements.

7. Applicants must be an asset to the Australian community, contributing economically, socially, or culturally, or by raising Australia's academic, artistic, or sporting standing internationally.

8. Applicants must show they can find work or become independently established in their area of expertise in Australia without difficulty.

9. There is no specific age limit, but applicants under 18 or aged 55 and older must demonstrate exceptional and ongoing benefit to the Australian community, such as creating jobs, driving innovation, or enhancing Australia's global standing in an important area.

10. Applicants aged 18 and older must provide evidence of at least functional English. Those who do not meet this requirement must pay a second instalment of the visa application charge.

11. Applicants and their family members must meet Australia's health and character requirements, have no outstanding debt to the Australian government, and sign an Australian Values Statement confirming they will respect Australian laws and way of life.

The government noted that a history of visa cancellation or refusal may affect eligibility, though some applicants in this situation may still apply for a permanent visa in certain circumstances.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had introduced a five-year regional visa with a pathway to permanent residency.

Australia invites 248 highly talented foreigners for permanent visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had selected 248 highly talented foreigners to apply for its permanent visa.

The NIV is a permanent residency visa designed to attract highly talented individuals whose work is considered exceptional or outstanding in their field.

The department reviews all EOIs against claimed achievements and programme priorities before deciding who receives an invitation.

Source: Legit.ng