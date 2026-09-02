A Nigerian woman on X voiced her frustration after news broke that Uber was exiting Nigeria, warning riders about what comes next

She pointed out that Bolt, the likely remaining major ride-hailing option, already charges steep prices and struggles with unruly drivers and riders

Her post sparked a wider conversation about the state of ride-hailing services in Nigeria and what Uber's exit means for everyday commuters

A Nigerian woman identified on X as Aunty Teda has spoken out about the impact of Uber's reported exit from Nigeria, warning that the departure will hurt ordinary commuters the most.

In a post shared on X, Aunty Teda did not hold back her frustration, arguing that losing Uber would leave Nigerian riders with few viable alternatives and little to look forward to in terms of service quality or pricing.

Lady reacts as Uber announces decision to leave Nigeria. Photo credit: Andresr/ Getty Images, Aunty Teda/X.

Source: Twitter

Bolt Prices and Behaviour Already a Concern

Aunty Teda pointed at Bolt as the most obvious platform to inherit Uber's user base, but she expressed serious doubts about whether that would be a good thing for commuters.

In her view, Bolt already charges prices she described as "obscenely" high, while the platform has largely allowed bad behaviour from both its drivers and riders to go unchecked.

She acknowledged that Uber was far from perfect but argued it at least maintained the appearance of accountability through its customer service channels, something she feared Bolt would not replicate.

"Uber leaving Nigeria screws us all. Bolt is already obscenely priced and their drivers & riders are allowed to be super unruly. At least uber pretends to have customer service. Bolt price is gonna sky rocket and their riders and drivers will become even more incorrigible. Urgh!" she wrote.

What Uber's Exit Could Mean for Nigerian Riders

Her concern centres on what happens to pricing and conduct when competition disappears.

With Uber gone, Bolt would face significantly less pressure to keep fares competitive or enforce stricter standards among its drivers and passengers.

For many Nigerians who rely on ride-hailing apps to navigate cities like Lagos and Abuja, the prospect of higher fares with deteriorating service is a deeply uncomfortable one, particularly given the current economic climate.

Aunty Teda's post captured a sentiment that many urban Nigerians will find familiar: the frustration of losing one imperfect option and being left with another that may prove even harder to deal with.

Reactions Trail Lady's Post About Uber

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

Deep state said:

"When was the last time you ordered an Uber. I mean Uber, not Bolt, not InDrive. Nigerians found better options and moved on from Uber. Uber too decided to move from Nigeria. Its that simple."

RoseBellkein said:

"Others will fill the void. No time and no economy has companies not exited before."

Dekunle added:

"Uber also had a feature, which allows you to order multiple rides at once. I hate bolt and deleted their app long time ago."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady shares experience with Uber

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman shared her sister's unfortunate experience with a driver who allegedly stole her package.

When her sister reached out to Uber for assistance, they requested a police report to proceed with the investigation.

Source: Legit.ng