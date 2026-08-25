A recent LASU graduate has shared his convocation story on X, revealing a journey that began when he left secondary school over two decades ago

He wrote JAMB repeatedly within six years and passed each time but never received an admission offer during those years

Before finally enrolling at LASU, he ventured into certain skills for over six years and suffered a robbery that cost him everything

Musbaudeen Ololade Sideeq Ajétúnmọbí celebrated his convocation at Lagos State University (LASU) on 18 August 2026, capping a journey that stretched more than two decades from his final day in secondary school.

Writing on X, Ajétúnmọbí laid out a timeline that quickly captured the attention of thousands.

A LASU graduate finishes secondary school 22 years ago. Photo credit: @lollywater007/X

Source: Twitter

Man graduates from LASU after 22 years

According to the LASU graduate, he completed secondary school in 2004, which was 22 years before he graduated from the institution. He then went on to earn a National Diploma from the Polytechnic, Ibadan, by 2010.

From that same year through 2016, he sat the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination repeatedly, passing each time, yet admission never came.

LASU graduate shares his story online

Rather than remain idle, Ajétúnmọbí spent more than six years training as a television and radio broadcaster, building a career in media while the dream of a university degree remained on hold. Then, in 2021, he was robbed, losing everything he had accumulated.

Despite that blow, he eventually gained admission to LASU, where he studied Sociology and graduated with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.23.

Sharing his story on X, he said:

"Today I was convocated at LASU."

"Finished from Secondary school in 2004."

"Finished ND from The Polytechnic Ibadan in 2010."

"Got trained as a TV/Radio broadcaster for more than 6 years."

"Wrote JAMB and always passed without admission from 2010-2016."

"Got robbed of everything in 2021."

"Now a graduate of Sociology with a CGPA of 4.23 in 2025."

"Truly Delay is never denial."

"M.Sc in Communication (in-view)."

"Re-Introducing."

"Ààrẹ. Hon. Musbaudeen Ololade Sideeq Ajétúnmọbí."

His post, which had gathered over 53,900 views by the time of writing, struck a chord with many Nigerians who saw in his story a direct mirror of the country's education and admission struggles.

See Ajétúnmọbí's post that sparked the conversation:

In a similar story, a LASU Computer Science graduate shared how he finished secondary school in 2020 but missed the JAMB cut-off mark on his first attempt.

LASU BSG honours his secondary school teachers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Samuel Oluolamide Adebanjo graduated as the overall best student at LASU with a 4.97 CGPA in Aerospace Engineering, winning N30m in rewards.

The 22-year-old was repeatedly sent home from school over unpaid fees before a proprietor stepped in and granted him a full scholarship.

Source: Legit.ng