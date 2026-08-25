Amnesty International spoke out against Kuje Area Council Chairman Samuel Danjuma Shekwolo over a threat targeting non-APC voters

The rights group described the chairman's comments as a direct attack on freedom of association and a call to violence

Amnesty International called on police and security agencies to act immediately to protect residents' political rights

Amnesty International has condemned Kuje Area Council Chairman Samuel Danjuma Shekwolo after he reportedly threatened to drive out residents of the FCT council who refuse to join or vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The rights organisation described the chairman's remarks as a direct assault on freedom of association and personal liberty, saying no public official has the authority to make residency in any part of Nigeria conditional on membership of or loyalty to a single political party.

Amnesty International Condemns Kuje Area Council Chairman Over APC Voting Threat. Photo credit: Timon Schneider/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

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Amnesty calls threat a call to violence

Amnesty International said Shekwolo's warning amounted to an open call to violence and branded him a danger to society. The group insisted he must be held accountable for threatening harm against residents based on their political choices.

The organisation urged the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to act without delay to stop any plan to use force against people in Kuje over how they vote or which party they support. It warned that failure to intervene could put lives at serious risk and create a broader climate of fear across the council area.

Rights Group demands accountability

Amnesty International stressed that the right to political choice is a fundamental freedom that must be protected and upheld by all arms of government. The group said allowing a sitting council chairman to make such threats without consequence would set a dangerous precedent and embolden others to suppress political freedoms elsewhere.

The condemnation puts fresh pressure on authorities in the FCT to respond to the allegations against Shekwolo and clarify whether any action will be taken against him.

See the X post below:

Amnesty urges Nigerians to sign petition against Senator

Legit.ng earlier reported that Amnesty International Nigeria has called on members of the public to sign an online petition demanding accountability from Senator Francis Fadahunsi of Osun East Senatorial District over remarks the organisation described as an incitement to violence ahead of August 15's Osun State governorship election.

The human rights group made the appeal on Friday through its official X account, urging Nigerians to add their signatures to the petition as voters prepared to head to the polls on August 15.

Source: Legit.ng