A Nigerian lady said it was better to start a small business instead of staying idle and waiting at home

In a post she made on X, the lady said she has started making buns for sale in Abuja and she showed her shop

Many reactions trailed the photo she posted as many social media users took to the comment section to encourage her

An Abuja lady has started a small business instead of staying idle.

The lady said she bakes buns in small quantity and sells at a road side shop in Apo, Abuja.

The lady said she could not continue to wait to start big. Photo credit: X/Makason Delight.

In her post on X, Makason Delight said she could not continue to wait for big orders to come her way before starting her business.

She said she has been doing the business for two months, noting that she wakes up by 5 am everyday to prepare the buns.

Her words:

"It's been two months since I started frying buns in front of my House at 5am every morning and it's not really been easy ...as a baker and a chef I try to navigate the industry and try not to fold my hands and waiting for big orders to come."

Reactions as lady starts a small business

@Nekie_neka said:

"Well done and more grease to your elbows!! You’re writing your story everyday you show up and we’ll be so happy to read it and get inspired later. Fighting!!"

@moonwrld9X9 said:

"Try getting an apron. It will make you look more tidy."

@Iamjosephyna said:

"Your breakthrough is near. Keep moving!"

@Desola091 said:

"Never fold your hands waiting to be saved … may God come through."

@omini_aboh said:

"May God continue to bless the work or your hands, you will continue to increase, don’t give up."

