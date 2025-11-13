Libyan authorities deported 80 Nigerian migrants this week in a coordinated repatriation exercise through Mitiga International Airport

Libyan authorities confirmed that 80 Nigerian migrants had been deported from detention centres across the country as part of ongoing efforts to curb irregular migration and ease overcrowding in holding facilities.

The Department for Combating Illegal Migration (DCIM), working with the Nigerian Consulate in Tripoli, coordinated the repatriation exercise through Mitiga International Airport on Wednesday.

Libya Deports 80 Nigerian Migrants Amid Crackdown on Irregular Migration

Source: Getty Images

Judicial orders behind deportation

According to Migrant Rescue Watch, a group monitoring migrant welfare and human rights in Libya, the deportation was carried out following judicial directives issued by the Libyan Judicial Police.

In a statement posted on X on Wednesday, the organisation said, “Judicial Police Dept. on orders of Public Prosecutor’s Office transferred a group of undocumented migrant females of Nigerian nationality to DCIM custody in Tripoli. All females were served with judicial deportation order and are awaiting deportation.”

The group added that the latest batch of returnees included migrants who had previously been transferred under judicial orders.

Migrant rescue watch statement

Migrant Rescue Watch further reported, “#Libya 11.11.25 – DCIM with Nigerian consular support, repatriated 80 migrants of Nigerian nationality via Mitiga Int. Airport in Tripoli. The group includes migrants transferred by the Judicial Police who were served with judicial deportation order.”

The development came amid renewed efforts by Libyan authorities, in partnership with diplomatic missions, to regulate the presence of undocumented migrants. Officials said the move was also aimed at addressing concerns over overcrowding and human rights conditions in detention facilities.

Source: Legit.ng