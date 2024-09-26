An employee in an organisation was shocked to see his manager submitting applications for jobs on LinkedIn

Launched on May 5, 2003, by Reid Hoffman and Eric Ly, LinkedIn is a popular business and employment-focused social media platform

The shocked employee's post elicited mixed reactions on the net, with many advising him on the next step to take

A worker, @____mpagi, has stirred massive reactions on X after revealing he found his boss job hunting.

The man spotted his boss applying for jobs on the LinkedIn business-oriented social media platform.

@____mpagi shared his discovery and it went viral. His X post read:

"Just witnessed my boss applying for jobs on LinkedIn. I'm cooked."

His post gained huge traction, garnering 261k likes, 13k retweets and over 400 comments. Some people advised him to start looking for another job.

People advise the young man

@Arjunrana1212 said:

"Boss's LinkedIn job hunt signals potential company changes; brace for impact."

@rowwhaan said:

"Maybe your boss is cooked.

"If you’re not fired yet.

"You can easily get another job.

"Change your thinking man."

@storytellerAman said:

"Hahahah 🤣🤣 you can simply take advantage and apply for his position."

@BunnyFriendy said:

"If your boss is hunting, you should consider hunting too. I don’t make the rules."

@khandizwe_chris said:

"That company is closing down in the next two months, start fixing your Resume and paying all the Depts you have 😭."

@TayyabaZee_ said:

"Yikes, that's awkward! It's always a strange situation when you see your boss looking for new opportunities."

@sggresearch said:

"Your boss applying for jobs is the new signal for career growth! Maybe it's time to follow their lead and find greener pastures? Office plots twist faster than TV dramas."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a job seeker had confused people after announcing his search for employees.

Job seeker weds pretty recruiter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a job seeker had wedded a pretty recruiter.

The excited man, identified as Ademola Bhadmus, took to X to mark the two-year anniversary of how he 'went to look for work' but 'left with the boss herself.' Ademola shared his first chats with his recruiter-turned-wife about how their relationship transitioned.

Then, a job seeker, Ademola, had reached out to a recruiter identified as Miriam Abubakar on LinkedIn for a job, as seen in their chat. He had told her he was getting jobs but didn't follow through because their remuneration wasn't suitable.

