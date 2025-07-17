A Nigerian boy has won a scholarship worth N24 million after emerging top in a mathematics competition

The information was shared on X by education activist, Alex Onyia, who said the contest happened in Enugu

In his post, Alex identified the boy as Agu Chijindu, noting that he won the Evergreen Schools Enugu Annual Mathematics Olympiad Competition

A brilliant Nigerian boy has been praised on social media due to his academic prowess.

The boy emerged tops in a mathematics competition and this won him many accolades.

Agu Chijindu won a mathematics competition and got a scholarship. Photo credit: X/Alex Onyia.

According to education activist Alex Onyia, who shared the good news on X, the boy won a scholarship worth N24 million.

He identified the boy as Agu Chijindu, noting that he won the Evergreen Schools Enugu Annual Mathematics Olympiad Competition.

His words:

"This boy Agu Chijindu just won a scholarship worth N24 million. We won Evergreen Schools Enugu Annual Mathematics Olympiad Competition."

Reactions as boy gets N24 million worth of scholarship

@FelixNweke said:

"Congratulations to him. He’s a shining star."

@cacagents said:

"Congratulations to him, that's impressive."

@VideoiOT said:

"Jesu Christy Chukwuma wow. Congratulations to him and everyone involved who made it happen."

@kebio1 said:

"This is good news... not BB Naija."

@AwalaAle said:

"A budding great mind, but unfortunately he came from Nigeria. We have suffered too much as a nation to leave a country behind that would make life far worse for our own children and grand children."

@Engr_koigwe said:

"Things we love to see everyday, every week, every month & every year in Nigeria, congratulations to the young champ. Educational competitions across Nigeria should get the highest prize money from Govt., Private Sect. & Individuals to encourage & motivate the younger generation."

@Nnennaya13 said:

"Please clarify that the scholarship is not cash oh because of the criminals in our midst."

@CHIOma91198692 said:

"He's from Dream Towers School in Abakaliki and that makes me very happy. Evergreen Schools is doing great with their scholarships and picking the best."

@razprowess said:

"Rewarding excellence should be a culture of any forward-thinking society."

@NnanyeremU said:

"Congrats Chijindu. We Igbos are training our kids well. The future looks bright."

@governance_101 said:

"I love seeing money spent all things like this not on BBNaija that has zero value. Congratulations."

@MunonyeIfeoma said:

"E be like say this tribe called Igbos are too intellectual 👏. They have brilliant children very well. Bravo."

@AselimehP said:

"Congratulations to him. Fine boy with brains."

Man set to move abroad to study under scholarship

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, is set to travel to the UK to further his studies under a scholarship.

Chizoba Victor Ejiofor's travel documents have been approved, as he now has a visa to proceed to the UK.

He is going to study under a scholarship worth £33,000 (over N68 million), according to a post by education activist Alex Onyia.

