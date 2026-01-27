A Nigerian lady has shared an emotional video on TikTok after visiting the room where her late mother's properties were stored

Her mother passed away in 2023, and some of her belongings were locked away in the room, while others were distributed to people

The lady was overwhelmed with emotion as she discovered various items in the room that brought back memories of her late mother

The room had remained untouched for a while after her mother's passing in September 2023, and she decided to perform the task of cleaning it out.

Lady cleans up late mother's room

The lady, @veezoka on TikTok, was overwhelmed with grief as she saw the items in the room, each one holding a memory of her late mother.

In the video, the room was filled with various possessions that her mother used while she was alive.

As she carefully went through the belongings, she came across a charcoal cooker that her mother used to warm the house and roast corn during the rainy season.

Her emotions heightened as she held up the cooker, remembering the happy times they had shared together.

She also found an old phone box, the sunglasses her sister bought for their mother from Germany, and other personal items that brought back a flood of memories.

In her words:

"The room we dropped my late mum's property has not been cleaned for a year now so I decided to do that today with the help of my special needs sister's carer. We lost my mum since September 2023. As at 2023, this particular room was filled up with loads. We had to dash out a lot to people. Drums, buckets etc. This is the charcoal cooker my mum uses to warm the house and roast corn during the raining season. This was my first phone box, Infinix and I also found this sunglasses my sister bought for her from Germany. My mum can really keep things. I felt so emotional while cleaning up the room we parked my late mom’s property."

Reactions as lady finds items in late mother's room

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Vivian said:

"My mum died sep 10th 2023 also and yesterday was my first time touching her things and took one wrapper Omo I cudnt hold my tears it’s not easy."

@EX HE CHERISH said:

"This made me remember my mom he sister took all of her properties from us saying she bought them for her keep resting Mom."

@Asuo Victoria said:

"I lost my mom yesterday morning guys, it is now am feeling what people are feeling about losing a mom."

@Ademola Oluwatobi Ajibola reacted:

"Same 2023 August I lost my mom. most of her clothes are still intact cos my siblings refuse to share, but me don take 3/4 and restyle it oooo."

@Maya brown added:

"That brown bag is in fashion here in Europe but I understand that naija fashion sense is different."

See the post below:

