Kikelomo Oluwemimo Usilo, a Lagos-based physics teacher and public speaker has said there is a difference between someone who just wants to study and someone who just wants to study with a vision

As someone who works with students teaching them success techniques, Usilo stated that the significance of passion for academic excellence cannot be overemphasised

Speaking to Legit.ng, Usilo explained that for academics, effective time management significantly enhances a student's experience

Alimosho, Lagos state - Kikelomo Usilo, the 2021 Global Teacher Award winner, has encouraged every student to aspire to achieve academic excellence.

Usilo spoke recently at the 2024 Scholars' Day organised by the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI) titled ‘The Passion for Academic Excellence, Students on Call’.

According to her, good grades serve as indicators of subject understanding and mastery, paving the way for future opportunities in higher education or various career paths.

Speaking on the sideline of the event, Usilo explained to Legit.ng:

“Youths, especially secondary school students, should imbibe a study habit. Manage your time properly and know what you are doing.

"There is a difference between someone who just wants to study and someone who just wants to study with vision.

"So, you have different things you can put into consideration to maintain your high grade.”

Lecturer shares tips to achieve academic success

On his part, Dr. Abayomi Motajo, a lecturer at the College of Social Science, University of Glasgow, Scotland, UK, said that self-examination is a critical factor in individuals' success in education.

List of success tips, according to Motajo:

Honest self-assessment Understand what is required Seek help early and always Highlight your achievements Build your portfolio: volunteer and dare Dont fake it before you make it

Tackling menace of school dropouts in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Engr. Faheed Olajide, the executive director (AEI) of AEI, expressed concerns over the worrying rate of dropouts among Nigerians.

He asserted that AEI is determined to develop ideas that could cater for the educational needs of that category of people.

Olajide told Legit.ng:

“Nigeria’s greatest resource is in its human capital. And a good education does not have a substitute in a nation’s quest for development.

“Our greatest investment towards a prosperous nation lies in youth education.

“Standing by our vision and formed out of great concern for the growing number of dropouts and the declining academic accomplishments among the Nigerian youths, the AEI stands as vanguard seeking to grow academic trailblazers and youths of exemplary character.”

