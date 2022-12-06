Regent Ibijoke Tabitha, a female traditional monarch has opened up that it is a taboo for her to kneel before anyone

The young regent added that it is also against traditions that she is seen with any man or removes her head covering

Ibijoke stunned netizens with her do's and don'ts as a monarch as she lamented about wearing male clothes

A female regent in Nigeria has sent social media into a frenzy after she spelt out the do's and don'ts handed to her.

Regent Ibijoke Tabitha, a female traditional monarch explained that firstly it is a taboo for her to be seen in female attires like skirts and gowns.

She said it is a taboo for her to be with a man. Photo Credit: TikTok/@callmeregent

It is expected of her to always be on male attires day in and day out. The lady who spoke in Yoruba added that it is also required of her never to open her hair or kneel before anyone, including her mother.

Continuing, she said that it is a taboo for her to go near any man, saying this is because she is considered a man herself.

Regent Ibijoke is never to eat out. The lady lamented that she s tired of wearing male clothes and would have backed out if these taboos were spelt out before her installation.

Basically, regency is a situation embedded in some Yoruba culture whereby an interim king, mostly female, is crowned pending the period a male king will be selected.

See her video below:

Social media reactions

adeiyealongemodup said:

"Congratulations. It's a call , n it's just for a while. God strengthen you."

Ifelewa said:

"Ahahha, ain’t u too young for dz.. I didn’t know smtin like dz still happen dz days."

mhizhiksitz said:

"Ori ade olorun aduroti e oreni o congratulations to u beautiful woman."

lawaliyabodeafolashade said:

"Hope it's not boring to u sha and how did u normally make ur hair since u can't open ur head down."

Paul Esther said:

"Female version of Oba elegusin.

"Regent way dey enjoy life kabiyesi ooo."

user1396829741646 said:

"Why u no go sumo okurin,u better drop there thing for them,if nah me i go first ask them say sey i offend them b4 ni."

