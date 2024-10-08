A man has shared a video showing the moment he surprised his family with his physical transformation

A hilarious video has taken the internet by storm, showing a father's physical transformation that left his family stunned.

The clip, which garnered millions of views on TikTok, revealed the moment the man surprised his loved ones with a fresh new look.

Little girl trembles over dad's transformation Photo credit: @mbongema/TikTok.

Little girl scared over dad's new look

Posted by @mbongema, the funny video captured the unsuspecting reactions of his family members, particularly his little daughter, who was visibly shaken by her father's sudden change.

The video began with the man walking through the door, sporting a clean-shaven face and a neatly trimmed haircut, replacing his formerly appearance.

The little girl's eyes widened in shock as she darted towards her mother, clinging to her in fear.

Her innocent reaction conveyed a mix of confusion and alarm, sparking lots of comments from social media users.

"I surprised my family after shaving off both my hair and beard. It did not go well," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man gets new haircut

Many TikTok users found the video hilarious, while others praised the father's courage in changing his looks.

@Busayomi said:

"Bro to bro, you didn't surprised your family, YOU THREATENED THEM."

@amanda dlamini stated:

"That child is strong. I would have moved out."

@Zwivhuya said:

"Don't surprise your family again."

@gugukay reacted:

"People usually look younger after shaving kodwa Wena mngan wam hayi."

@MissNiz said:

"I thought the child was overreacting kanti ai."

@SINE stated:

"Yoh my husband did this once and I literally called my sister and cried."

@It_is_what_it_is_ reacted:

"After seeing you in the last shot, I feel your daughter even under-reacted."

@the.moren_ said:

"The girl was like Abeg no near me ooo. Make I go meet my mama."

@KAY_MOGURL added:

"Eish I'm still inside the taxi ngizo hleka kahle when I get home."

Watch the video below:

Son cuts dreadlocks after 4 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man who has been carrying his dreadlocks for four years decided one day to go on a low cut and change his looks.

After cutting all his dreadlocks, he visited his father to surprise him as he looked almost unrecognisable.

