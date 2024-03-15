A Nigerian man captured a heartwarming moment that has since captivated online audiences

In the clip, he was seated in the living room, presenting his younger brother with a mobile phone he had purchased for him

Upon receiving the gift, his brother immediately knelt in gratitude before embracing him

The brother was not expecting the gift. Photo credit: @iamadamsunsual/TikTok

The younger sibling, standing nearby, accepts the phone and immediately drops to his knees in gratitude, embracing his elder brother while shedding tears of happiness.

As shared by @iamadamsunusual, this heartfelt exchange has swiftly captured the hearts of online audiences, highlighting the profound bond between the siblings.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Favourite said:

“As he burst cry I burst laugh.”

Gabriel wrote:

“I buy my Junior bro e own he say what of charger.”

Quin zara:

“Nothing una wan tell me na last born.”

Wizkid fcY;

“Who else cried?”

Rozay Fashion Hub:

“The girls for hin area mind no go touch ground.”

Nwaeze GoodLife:

“Guys should congratulate me l just bought 1 carton of indomie.”

Arewae:

“I give my son iPhone 13pro max na tank. U mummy I hear this boy no cry.”

444 Cece1:

“I burst laugh as i hear the guy dey cry.”

User9383883:

“I cry join oo make I no lie.”

Priscamimie:

“My brother no go see neW phone but for me oo na to dey ask me who steal his polo.”

Daisy_dorren:

“Me when stubborn. Na everyday my brother dey collect the phone when e give me.”

Nancy:

“My own Na my junior brother dey buy phone for me God abeg.”

