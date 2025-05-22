A cute family with albinism has melted the hearts of many netizens after sharing their video on the TikTok app

In the video, the couple and their son were seen dressed in lovely outfits and walking along the road while being filmed

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A heartwarming video showing a family with albinism captured the hearts of many on social media.

The clip captured the loving family of three strolling down the road, dressed in adorable outfits.

Heartwarming video of albino couple and their cute son trends online. Photo credit: @the_sesayfamily/TikTok.

Family with albinism trends online

The video was shared by @the_sesayfamily on TikTok, and it quickly gained attention and garnered massive comments.

In the clip, the parents and their little son exuded so much joy and confidence as they walked hand in hand, while being recorded.

Their skin colour caught the attention of viewers who couldn't help but comment on their unique appearance.

Albino couple shows off their cute son in video. Photo credit: @the_sesayfamily/TikTok.

Reactions trail video of albino family

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@heart broken said:

"Sometimes love is not enough do the needful omo am just been sincere u guys are cute."

@Emmy said:

"The future of this family is brighter."

@Quĺmiçĥ said:

"At least no DNA needed to prove his son is truly HIS 💯."

@user77051288788682 said:

"Children of light."

@kandra280 said:

"Light of the world."

@deyrealbambi2 said:

"Think about the Future of that boy, na so my anty marry oyibo now he doesn’t know how to lock door with key."

@Nico Sarah said:

"See as them dey glow."

@Deborah Turkson said:

"Those giving negative comments can u create human being? Hmm so of you re so mean."

@HAIRQUARTERS BYNANCY-📍WINNEBA wrote:

"In Gods own hands. You all are beautiful."

@cravesby_chi said:

"Pls what’s wrong with being an albino? I don’t understand some of they comments, bunch of online bullies."

@brim said:

"Those who have wat to say but decided to keep quiet gather."

@Blessed_Rupees Nov 27 added:

"You can't shame the shameless" and they took it serious."

@Man Khalifa added:

"Is this kid manage enter America they won’t deport him."

@Hor-lah said:

"Yo know where the camera Dey nha she just Dey vibes on the music nhi nha. Yo Yo Yo am kidding."

@Special asked:

"How I wan take explain to people say Abino first me find true love?"

@Debby Shura said:

"God Abeg ooh. Albino done fine true even when she no dey see fine leave me."

@Dj bounce added:

"Una don carry this relationship something enter 2025 again Abeg I no wan swear for anybody this new year oo. Wetin sef can’t we be single and have peace?"

Man's bridal shoot with albino lover trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bridal shoot of a lovely Nigerian couple captured the attention of netizens and garnered massive reactions.

In the video, the young groom was seen gushing over his partner who has albinism as they posed for their bridal shots.

