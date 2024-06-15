A Nigerian lady stood confused as the ram they bought for Sallah celebration escaped and hid inside a well

The Nigerian lady and other people gathered around the well and thought of how to get the animal out

People who watched her video said that they must get the ram out if they wanted a beautiful Sallh celebration

Ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, a ram ran away from where it was tied for the festival, which was coming up in a few days.

The ram jumped inside a low-water well. The owner's children gathered around the well as they planned on how to get it out.

A lady looked confused as their ram hid inside well. Photo source: @nigerstatebagvendor1

Cost of ram in Nigeria

People said the situation may make them not have meat to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir. This came after ram sellers adjusted prices for ram.

A voice behind the camera filming the situation mockingly lamented about how the ram had escaped. The person (@nigerstatebagvendor1) who shared the video said they got the ram for over N300k.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mugabe jnr said:

"That ram no enter Ileya again."

lesh said:

"If I no enter that well make i know wetin cos am eran 80-100k."

She replied:

"N300k+"

Radoh said:

"Commot that ram oo i no wan hear say na only rice dey meat no dey on Sunday oooo."

Kayhobee said:

"See ehn it’s by force you must remove it because the price of ram this year ehn, hmm."

Marshal_Dynasty 01 joked:

"It seems you guys did not finish the payment."

Davido said:

"The ram be like for una to kill me on Sunday I will rather die inside this well."

Ramcy said:

"The ram no want make Una chop am."

Donpapa_B wondered:

"How can you have open well like that in a compound, very dangerous."

She replied:

"It isn’t opened sir he jump on it and the cover collapsed."

Toyo said:

"To those of you I invited,as you can see our ram don enter konga ooo."

