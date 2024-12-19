In a video which has gone viral on social media, a man was spotted picking up money at a nightclub

A TikTok user familiar with the nightclub incident described the man as a hustler and hailed his action

The TikTok user further revealed that the daring man picked over $600 (N932,142) at the nightclub

A video of a man picking dollars sprayed at a nightclub has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

The video was shared on TikTok and has garnered 2.4 million views at the time of publishing.

@drinkquagen, who posted the video on TikTok, reported that the man was at the nightclub to pick money instead of spraying.

@drinkquagen added that the man got over $600 (N932,142) in cash. The short clip showed when the man bent down in the nightclub and picked up wads of dollar bills.

The ending of the clip showed him counting the money in a car. Words layered on the clip read:

"Hustler went to nightclub to pick up money instead of throwing it and leaves with over $600+ in cash."

Mixed reactions trail man's action at nightclub

Srvt.Jajinyeom said:

"Where should I go guys, I would pick it up with no shame."

Yorifai said:

"It's on the floor and no one is tweaking and picking it up? It's mine bruh, js move."

stevel said:

"This is like being homeless and picking up dropped coins on the streets."

issi umcwijo said:

"That’s wrong dou … that’s the girls money bro."

CB said:

"Lol in some clubs if security catch u doing this they’ll throw u out."

nysire said:

"Real question what genuinely stops people from doing this all the time."

Mike said:

"The dudes throwing money to flex just paid this dudes rent."

Rishab🌺 said:

"Them dancers gonna be trippin when they found out they made $20 for the whole night."

