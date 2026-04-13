UCL: Man Shares Champions League Quarter-Final Results He Saw in His Dream, Sparks Reactions
- A Nigerian man has publicly narrated a dream he had regarding some quarter-final matches in the ongoing UEFA Champions League
- According to the man, he saw two teams that qualified for the semi-final stage, and he mentioned their names, which triggered reactions
- The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League is currently in the quarter-final stage, with the second-leg matches scheduled for April 14 and 15
Days before the start of the second-leg matches of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, a man, known on X as @LAc0zzy, has made public a dream he had.
In a tweet on April 9, the man revealed that he saw Real Madrid winning Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid defeating Barcelona, suggesting that both Spanish teams qualified for the semi-final stage in his dream.
The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League is currently in the quarter-final stage, with the second-leg matches scheduled for April 14 and 15.
The first legs of the Champions League quarterfinals yielded contrasting results for the Madrid giants, with Real Madrid facing a 1-2 deficit while Atletico Madrid secured a commanding 2-0 lead.
The man's tweet read:
"Good morning everyone.
"I had a dream last night and the dream goes like this,
"I had a dream dat Real Madrid eliminate Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid eliminate Barcelona. Be there."
Social media users have reacted to @LAc0zzy's dream. Some internet users argued that the dream seems valid.
See his tweet below:
UCL final: Man's dream elicits reactions
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's UCL final dream below:
@_Damokezz said:
"Na good dream."
@GoodluckObinn4
"Dat your dream will overturn."
@mpiredivine said:
"Well, we will surely be there o."
@IFEOluwaFc89 said:
"E go come true 💯."
@PrinceofRMA said:
"Dreams do come to pass… this too shall come to pass."
@youngvallen123 said:
"Very possible, it’s only 1-2, we score first and it’s over for Bayern."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had mentioned the winner of the UEFA Champions League that she saw in her dream.
Supercomputer predicts UEFA Champions League winner
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a supercomputer had predicted the winner of the UEFA Champions League.
The four fixtures produced thrilling results, with three away wins and one home victory, setting up a tense second leg as fans anticipate possible comebacks. Opta’s simulations suggest that Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are favourites to reach the semi-finals of the tournament.
The supercomputer predicts that Arsenal have the highest probability of winning the UEFA Champions League at 36.69%, ahead of Bayern Munich at 29.11%, two decades after the Gunners last reached the final against FC Barcelona. Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain are given a 16.22% chance of successfully defending their title, while Atletico Madrid stands at 6.77%. Barcelona, who are on the brink of elimination, have a 5.21% chance of lifting the trophy.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng