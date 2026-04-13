A Nigerian man has publicly narrated a dream he had regarding some quarter-final matches in the ongoing UEFA Champions League

According to the man, he saw two teams that qualified for the semi-final stage, and he mentioned their names, which triggered reactions

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League is currently in the quarter-final stage, with the second-leg matches scheduled for April 14 and 15

Days before the start of the second-leg matches of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, a man, known on X as @LAc0zzy, has made public a dream he had.

In a tweet on April 9, the man revealed that he saw Real Madrid winning Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid defeating Barcelona, suggesting that both Spanish teams qualified for the semi-final stage in his dream.

A man shares his UEFA Champions League quarter-final dream. Stock image of a man for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Ijubaphotos, X/@ChampionsLeague

Source: Getty Images

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League is currently in the quarter-final stage, with the second-leg matches scheduled for April 14 and 15.

The first legs of the Champions League quarterfinals yielded contrasting results for the Madrid giants, with Real Madrid facing a 1-2 deficit while Atletico Madrid secured a commanding 2-0 lead.

The man's tweet read:

"Good morning everyone.

"I had a dream last night and the dream goes like this,

"I had a dream dat Real Madrid eliminate Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid eliminate Barcelona. Be there."

Social media users have reacted to @LAc0zzy's dream. Some internet users argued that the dream seems valid.

A man dreamt that Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid made it to the semi-final stage of the UCL. Photo Credit: S. Mellar

Source: Getty Images

See his tweet below:

UCL final: Man's dream elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's UCL final dream below:

@_Damokezz said:

"Na good dream."

@GoodluckObinn4

"Dat your dream will overturn."

@mpiredivine said:

"Well, we will surely be there o."

@IFEOluwaFc89 said:

"E go come true 💯."

@PrinceofRMA said:

"Dreams do come to pass… this too shall come to pass."

@youngvallen123 said:

"Very possible, it’s only 1-2, we score first and it’s over for Bayern."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had mentioned the winner of the UEFA Champions League that she saw in her dream.

Supercomputer predicts UEFA Champions League winner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a supercomputer had predicted the winner of the UEFA Champions League.

The four fixtures produced thrilling results, with three away wins and one home victory, setting up a tense second leg as fans anticipate possible comebacks. Opta’s simulations suggest that Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are favourites to reach the semi-finals of the tournament.

The supercomputer predicts that Arsenal have the highest probability of winning the UEFA Champions League at 36.69%, ahead of Bayern Munich at 29.11%, two decades after the Gunners last reached the final against FC Barcelona. Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain are given a 16.22% chance of successfully defending their title, while Atletico Madrid stands at 6.77%. Barcelona, who are on the brink of elimination, have a 5.21% chance of lifting the trophy.

Source: Legit.ng