Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

UCL: Man Shares Champions League Quarter-Final Results He Saw in His Dream, Sparks Reactions
People

UCL: Man Shares Champions League Quarter-Final Results He Saw in His Dream, Sparks Reactions

by  Victor Duru
3 min read
  • A Nigerian man has publicly narrated a dream he had regarding some quarter-final matches in the ongoing UEFA Champions League
  • According to the man, he saw two teams that qualified for the semi-final stage, and he mentioned their names, which triggered reactions
  • The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League is currently in the quarter-final stage, with the second-leg matches scheduled for April 14 and 15

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

Days before the start of the second-leg matches of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, a man, known on X as @LAc0zzy, has made public a dream he had.

In a tweet on April 9, the man revealed that he saw Real Madrid winning Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid defeating Barcelona, suggesting that both Spanish teams qualified for the semi-final stage in his dream.

Reactions as man shares his UEFA Champions League dream about 2 teams that qualified for semi-finals
A man shares his UEFA Champions League quarter-final dream. Stock image of a man for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Ijubaphotos, X/@ChampionsLeague
Source: Getty Images

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League is currently in the quarter-final stage, with the second-leg matches scheduled for April 14 and 15.

Read also

UCL: Lady shares dream she had about club that won 2026 Champions League, generates buzz

The first legs of the Champions League quarterfinals yielded contrasting results for the Madrid giants, with Real Madrid facing a 1-2 deficit while Atletico Madrid secured a commanding 2-0 lead.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

The man's tweet read:

"Good morning everyone.
"I had a dream last night and the dream goes like this,
"I had a dream dat Real Madrid eliminate Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid eliminate Barcelona. Be there."

Social media users have reacted to @LAc0zzy's dream. Some internet users argued that the dream seems valid.

Reactions as man shares his UEFA Champions League dream about 2 teams that qualified for semi-finals
A man dreamt that Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid made it to the semi-final stage of the UCL. Photo Credit: S. Mellar
Source: Getty Images

See his tweet below:

UCL final: Man's dream elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's UCL final dream below:

@_Damokezz said:

"Na good dream."

@GoodluckObinn4

"Dat your dream will overturn."

@mpiredivine said:

"Well, we will surely be there o."

@IFEOluwaFc89 said:

"E go come true 💯."

@PrinceofRMA said:

"Dreams do come to pass… this too shall come to pass."

@youngvallen123 said:

"Very possible, it’s only 1-2, we score first and it’s over for Bayern."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had mentioned the winner of the UEFA Champions League that she saw in her dream.

Read also

Man with 13 accurate predictions forecasts results of UEFA Champions League quarter-final matches

Supercomputer predicts UEFA Champions League winner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a supercomputer had predicted the winner of the UEFA Champions League.

The four fixtures produced thrilling results, with three away wins and one home victory, setting up a tense second leg as fans anticipate possible comebacks. Opta’s simulations suggest that Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are favourites to reach the semi-finals of the tournament.

The supercomputer predicts that Arsenal have the highest probability of winning the UEFA Champions League at 36.69%, ahead of Bayern Munich at 29.11%, two decades after the Gunners last reached the final against FC Barcelona. Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain are given a 16.22% chance of successfully defending their title, while Atletico Madrid stands at 6.77%. Barcelona, who are on the brink of elimination, have a 5.21% chance of lifting the trophy.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Real MadridAtletico MadridUEFA Champions League
Hot:
Happy birthday prayers Clan names Lulu chus Hannah barron Mercy isoyip