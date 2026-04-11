A 100-level medical student of UNIJOS has taken to his official TikTok account to advise JAMB 2026 candidates

In a now-viral post, he spoke specifically to science students, especially those who would write chemistry in the examination

While some netizens appreciated him, others took turns to throw questions at him about the forthcoming exam

A medical student from the University of Jos has offered guidance to candidates preparing for the 2026 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board examination.

The student directed his advice on science students, particularly those sitting for chemistry in the upcoming exam.

JAMB 2026 candidates receive guidance on effective study concentration. Photo credit: @goodluck/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Medical student advises JAMB 2026 candidates

His post shared via his official account @goodluck on TikTok, garnered attention, with a mix of appreciation and queries from netizens regarding the examination.

Amos Goodluck, a first-year medical student, emphasised the importance of covering key topics in chemistry to ensure success in the examination.

He mentioned atomic structure as a crucial topic, urging JAMB candidates to grasp electronic configuration, isotopes, and atomic numbers.

Chemical bonding was another peculiar topic, according to Goodluck, who also stressed the importance of stoichiometry, particularly the mole concept.

Acid-base chemistry, including pH, pOH, and neutralisation, was also flagged as a vital area, along with the properties of acids, bases, and salts.

Medical student highlights study areas candidates should prioritise. Photo credit: @goodluck/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Goodluck also drew attention to electrolysis, advising candidates to understand electrolytes and the products formed during the process.

Additionally, he spoke about the rate of reaction, focusing on factors influencing the speed of chemical reactions and equilibrium.

Organic chemistry was also emphasised, with Goodluck advising candidates to focus on hydrocarbons, specifically alkanes and alkenes, and to familiarise themselves with IUPAC nomenclature.

In his words:

"If you're preparing for JAMB chemistry and you skip this topic, then you are taking a big risk. My name is Amos Goodluck and I'm a first year medical student, studying medicine and surgery in the prestigious University of Jos. Here are some important topics that you should not skip when preparing for JAMB chemistry. Number 1 is atomic structures. Try to understand electronic configuration, isotopes and even atomic numbers. Number 2 is chemical bonding. Number 3 is stoichiometry. This is where most calculation questions come from, especially that of mole concept. 4, acid base and salt.

"Know PH, POH and neutralization and most especially their properties. The 5th one is electrolysis. You should know electrolytes and the products that are being formed during electrolysis. Number 6 is rate of reaction. Try to focus on the factors affecting how fast a chemical reaction occur and focus more on equilibrium. Finally, organic chemistry. Focus on hydrocarbons like alkanes and alkenes. Then please make sure you know your IUPAC nomenclature. It is very important. If you're serious about scoring high in JAMB chemistry, make sure that these topics are part of your daily study."

The student's advice was seen as a timely reminder to candidates to grasp these critical topics in chemistry and reinforce their understanding.

Reactions as medical student addresses 'jambites'

The reaction to Goodluck's post was positive, with many appreciating his efforts to help fellow students.

@EMMANUEL OLAOLUWA said:

"Thanks for your word. But can you be teaching those topics and be posting it here on TikTok."

@omowumioluyemisi said:

"300 and above for my girl by His Grace."

@Cherish Crochet Artistry said:

"300 God Abeg."

@Lifeof Martinz added:

"320 lord."

See the post below:

Lady advises JAMB candidates on topic to read

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian JAMB candidate shared a post on TikTok speaking about the upcoming examination.

In a now-viral post, the science student spoke about a particular topic that some candidates may have not read about.

Source: Legit.ng