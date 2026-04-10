A young lady has disclosed on social media that she quit her pursuit of a law degree after two years at Lead City University and switched to a different department

Remarking on her decision to change courses, the undergraduate noted that starting all over again after two years in the Faculty of Law was not an option to be considered

While sharing the reason for quitting law, she pointed out that one does not necessarily need to become a lawyer to succeed in life

A former law student at Lead City University, Ibadan, has revealed that she left the Faculty of Law after two years for another course.

In a TikTok post, she shed light on her decision to quit studying law and how the university helped her decide for once in her life.

A lady changes course after studying law for two years at Lead City University. Photo Credit: @damola_441, lcu.edu.ng

Source: TikTok

Lead City University student opens up

The undergraduate student, with the handle @damola___441, shared her academic story on TikTok in a post on April 9, hailing Lead City University for its guidance.

While noting that it was too risky to gamble her future, the lady admitted that starting all over again after two years of studying law was not an option, hence her choice of changing departments while continuing on her academic path.

She believed changing courses was the only way to prevent future disappointments or problems.

She credited the university for aiding in her decision-making, which she stated was the first she took herself for the first time. In her words:

"Had to change courses.

"Leadcity University said I’ve done enough in Faculty of Law. It’s too risky to gamble with my future😔, it’s not an option to start all over again after 2 years of the law journey. All I have to do is to change courses and continue with the academic paths I started. For me to prevent any future disappointment or issues, I believe changing courses is what’s best for me. Also, i realized I don’t have to necessarily be a Lawyer before I make it in life.

"Life comes with different dimensions, all you have to do is to follow the one that you think is best for you. Thank you Leadcity University. You made me decide for once in my life and not to be dependent on people’s opinion."

A lady explains why she quit studying law at Lead City University. Photo Credit: @damola_441

Source: TikTok

See her TikTok post below:

Lead City University student receives support online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Lead City University student's post below:

dayswithmaya said:

"You got this."

ADEOLA 🌸💕 said:

"You can do it, baby."

NIFEMI❤️🥹 said:

"We are surely gonna conquer this girl."

𝓔𝓷𝓮𝓷° said:

"Awn my b, all is well, God is in control."

𝒕𝒊𝒎𝒎𝒚_𝒊𝒔𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒆 said:

"For sitting yourself down and deciding on the the best option avl atm ,I’m proud of you ! ,it’s a new great era ,and you’ve got this."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of Lead City University had proudly shown off her results.

Man drops out of Lead City University

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had defied his parents and dropped out of Lead City University.

According to the student, he had always wanted to drop industrial physics from the moment he was given the course to study, but his parents kept encouraging him that he could do it. He noted that each semester, his already poor grade point average (GPA) kept dropping, causing a student who was once the top in secondary school to be worse off at the university.

Eventually, he concluded that there was no hope in the course, as he could not graduate with such a result. The Nigerian youth revealed that he told his parents about his desire to change institutions, but they kicked against it, encouraging him not to give up.

Source: Legit.ng