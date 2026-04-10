A Nigerian lady, who is a makeup artist, has revealed that she is restarting her education afresh after dropping out of school in her final year

While she did not disclose what informed her decision to quit school in her finals, the lady stated that she told herself she would be a graduate no matter what happens

Her TikTok video, wherein she made public her academic situation, has gone viral, earning her the admiration of many people

A makeup artist, identified as Luchi Joe on TikTok, has informed internet users that she actually dropped out of school in her finals and is restarting her education afresh.

According to the lady, she told herself that she would become a graduate, regardless of what happens.

A lady says she dropped out of school in her final year, only to restart afresh. Photo Credit: @luchi_joe

Source: TikTok

Student inspires people not to give up

In her TikTok post, the lady sent an inspiring message to those who feel they can not continue due to circumstances, declaring that they should take her as their inspiration. She wrote:

"I dropped out only to restart my education all over again. I told myself that I would be a graduate regardless and let me be a motivation if you ever feel like you can’t continue because of circumstances."

The makeup artist did not disclose why she quit school, despite the fact that she was close to graduating. It is also unclear when she dropped out or restarted her education.

Her post inspired internet users.

A lady says she is restarting her education after dropping out of school in her final year. Photo Credit: @luchi_joe

Source: TikTok

See her TikTok post below:

Student's TikTok touches people's hearts

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's TikTok post below:

Hayatu said:

"As long you've a set of goals and are positive. Keep going don't regret."

Importwithwina🇨🇳 said:

"Me tooo I dropped ND 2 to start all over cus I didn’t like the course. God, please help me."

Racheal 😚💕🧃 said:

"I dropped out in my finals too, guess what? I start over again and graduated with an upper credit 🤍❤️❤️…….Its Very Much Okay To Start All Over Again Stranger."

𝐒𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭.𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐯𝐲♋🦀 said:

"I gained admission 2016, and was supposed to graduate 2020,but something distratrous happened, I had go to another department to start again from 200L,but thank God, I'm a graduate."

osuagwu Janelle chidera🇨🇲 said:

"Same here...I signed out of imsu Microbiology...I'm about starting afresh in physiotherapy you'll pass this phase nne."

Sam bavin said:

"My friend did this and graduated and traveled to Canada. I still can’t believe it worked out. Go girl. The universe favours you."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a student had dropped out of the university in his third year and restarted from 100 level at the University of Port Harcourt.

Man defies parents, quits university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man had dropped out of the university in his third year to restart elsewhere.

According to the student, he had always wanted to drop industrial physics from the moment he was given the course to study, but his parents kept encouraging him that he could do it.

In a TikTok post on April 8, the young man reflected on his struggles at his previous university. He noted that each semester, his already poor grade point average (GPA) kept dropping, causing a student who was once the top in secondary school to be worse off at the university.

Source: Legit.ng