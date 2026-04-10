A JAMB candidate has taken to social media to share details of her exam after printing her JAMB slip

The details she shared online showed the centre of her examination and also the time it will take place

Her post got the attention of many people, and they took to the comments section to share their thoughts

A Nigerian lady who is a candidate in the 2026 JAMB exam has taken to social media to lament over the center she was assigned for her JAMB exam and also the time her papers were slated for after printing her JAMB slip.

The post of the lady surfaced online ahead of the JAMB exam, which, according to the examination body, would begin mid-April 2026.

JAMB candidate posts exam details online, gets people talking. Photo Source: Tiktok/bforbridget1, JAMB

Source: TikTok

Lady shares observation about her JAMB slip

As the day of the exam approached, a candidate in the exam printed her JAMB slip and pointed out the center she saw on her JAMB slip, and also the time she would write her paper.

@bforbridget1 wrote in the caption of her TikTok post:

“JAMB nawa ooo, which kind center be this. Na the time vex me pass.”

Lady goes viral after revealing JAMB exam centre and schedule. Photo Source: Tiktok/bforbridget1

Source: TikTok

After speaking about her center, she spoke about the time and said it made her angry.

Information on her JAMB slip shows that the exam centre is a location called Philadelphia CBT Centre, and the time is 6:30 am on April 17.

She wrote in the description of the post:

“Na the time vex me pass.”

The post made by @bforbridget1 captured the attention of individuals who have taken to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady posts JAMB slip

Ms.Julie noted:

"Omo na this time I want ooh."

@nathycool said:

"Jamb should please open this portal let me print my slip."

Oyindamola in faith shared:

"Same here. last year my time was 6:30am. we had to leave home by 4:30am because I was posted to agric from the island."

Nome added:

"Na my secondary school be that ooo."

@nathycool explained:

"May this jamb be our last jamb that we're going write."

Glam by Destiny noted:

"Omo thank goodness for my own the time is 9:00am."

Ademide explained:

"Omo mine is also 6:30 Am o."

Manuel fx shared:

"Me I never see my own oo."

Lamzy explained:

"This is easy government and literature is there common you’ve pass already."

Dan_x wrote:

"Yoo we get same subject combination which course you Dey go for ?"

Keji added:

"Please where did they send it for you. I mean is it through Gmail"

Last_born592 shared:

"Omo mine is not working can you please help me?"

hypomōne_hub wrote:

"Exactly the subject combination I'll be taking Business Administration?"

Favorite added:

"Omo this thing is not easy ooo....mine is also 6:30 am in mainland and I don't know there at all...so confused."

WALEX JAY said:

"Omo see all the subjects that I’ll face here ooo ma’am can we study together?"

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady, Esther Ephraim, shared her old JAMB result and opened up about her education journey. She said she got admission years ago with a score of 180, but could not start school at that time because her O-Level results were not complete. She explained that she had to start again, but today she has an NCE and a university degree.

Lady shares how she passed JAMB exams

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a fashion designer from Port Harcourt who is now in Nigerian Law School has inspired many people online.

She said she wrote JAMB four times before she was finally able to enter university. Even though it was not easy, she did not give up. Now she is in Law School, and many people are happy for her and share their own stories too.

Source: Legit.ng