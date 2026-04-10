A Nigerian man has shared how a large snake was discovered inside his toilet after noticing something unusual

Residents contacted fumigators, abandoned the apartment for days, and later found the snake had died inside

The man retrieved the decomposing snake, sparking massive reactions to the frightening video on social media

A Nigerian man has shared a frightening experience after finding a huge snake inside his residential toilet.

The man, Toborre on Facebook, posted a video documenting how a large snake was found inside a toilet in his apartment building.

A Nigerian man narrates how he spotted a dead snake inside his toilet. Photo credit: Toborre/Facebook

Source: TikTok

According to him, the incident began when a neighbour raised an alarm after spotting what appeared to be a snake inside his toilet shortly after his fiancée used it.

Nigerian man finds snake inside toilet

At first, other residents reportedly doubted the claim because they had not seen the reptile themselves.

Speaking further, he said:

"That after his fiancée used the toilet, he went in to do the same, only for him to notice something very funny. And he ran out to call the rest of us. And one of our other tenants went in and realised that there was something. After poking it with a mopping stick, it went down inside."

After finding out about the presence of a "King Cobra", they all contacted fumigators, who treated the area and advised them to not use or come close to the area for a few days.

A Nigerian man spots a snake inside his apartment toilet. Photo credit: Forest snake/Getty Images

Source: Twitter

"They came in with all their chemicals and all of those, so they tried to address the situation. And then they did a little bit of some fumigation and they advised us to abandon the toilet for a couple of days. Of which we left the toilet for about five days or so; the entire apartment was abandoned," he said.

However, upon returning, a strong and unpleasant smell was coming from the apartment, raising concern.

He stated that the neighbour traced the source of the odour to the bathroom and discovered that the snake had died inside the toilet and begun to decompose.

In the video, Toborre had to gather the courage to retrieve the dead reptile from the toilet bowl while using gloves that the fumigation team left behind.

He described the moment as terrifying. And as seen in the video, the snake was large and had coiled tightly inside the toilet.

The man used the incident to warn members of the public to always inspect their toilets before use, stressing that such occurrences are real and not just rumours.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to man finding snake in toilet

Danjuma Destiny Iliya said:

"Please bro don't be offended is that true? And if it's true that means is the send from enemies."

Princess Adejoke Ogunlola wrote:

"But how this snake take enter the closet?

God Abeg oooo."

Akpotu Odiote stated:

"This thing don kpai many people."

Man spots snake in new apartment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man took to social media over his recent sighting of a snake in a new apartment that he moved into.

The man shared his next reaction after seeing the snake hiding itself in his apartment's kitchen.

Source: Legit.ng