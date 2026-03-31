A reverend father has faulted Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the general overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), for marrying off his autistic adopted son, Aboy, to a single mother

In a thought-provoking Facebook post, the priest also criticised his colleague in the priesthood who defended the OPM pastor and supported the marriage

According to the priest, Apostle Chibuzor's decision to wed the autistic man was objectively wrong and cannot be justified by a good intention

A Catholic priest, Reverend Father Chinaka Mbaeri, has knocked the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, over the marriage of his autistic son, Aboy, to a single mother.

While describing the marriage move as objectively wrong, the priest said the OPM pastor's action cannot be justified by a good intention.

A Catholic priest frowns at the marriage of the autistic man and the single mum. Photo Credit: RevFr Chinaka Mbaeri, Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

Source: Facebook

Catholic priest faults marriage of autistic man

Father Chinaka, in a Facebook post on March 30, also tackled a fellow priest, Reverend Father Fada Basil Ebube Obieje, who supported the OPM pastor over the wedding.

Father Chinaka dissected the Facebook post of his colleague in the priesthood to convey his own position to the public.

He argued that Apostle Chibuzor married off his adopted autistic son out of serious ignorance, adding that it is troubling that a priest publicly defended the marriage.

While acknowledging his colleague's position that such marriages are backed by the Igbo culture, he noted that the existence of such a practice does not make it right or justified.

A part of his Facebook post read:

"...First, the appeal to culture.

"That "in Igbo tradition, families get wives for mentally unstable persons." But the existence of a practice does not make it right. Not everything cultural is morally acceptable. If we are honest, culture itself must be judged by truth, not the other way round. Otherwise, anything can be justified.

"Second, the argument from sexual urge.

"That because the young man has biological urges, a wife should be provided. This is where the reasoning completely breaks down. Human dignity is not protected by outsourcing someone's impulses to another person. A woman is not a solution to a man's lack of control. That line of thinking reduces her to an object, not a partner. If a person lacks the capacity for self-regulation, the answer is care, supervision, and responsible support, not marriage.

"Third, the claim that the woman "consented." Really? We need to be honest here. Consent is not just saying yes. Real consent must be free, informed, and not driven by pressure, incentives, or vulnerability. When financial promises and social conditions surround a decision, we must at least question how free that consent truly is.

"And even more importantly, what about the consent of the young man himself? Since he apparently lacks the mental capacity to regulate his actions, how then can he understand, accept, and live out the obligations of marriage? You cannot impose a lifelong covenant on someone who cannot comprehend it.

"Fourth, the attempt to reduce marriage to a "social agreement" because it is not considered a sacrament in that context. Even on a purely human level, marriage is not just a contract for convenience, it carries responsibilities, duties, and expectations that require a minimum level of personal capacity. Remove that, and what remains is not marriage, but arrangement..."

A Catholic priest slams Apostle Chibuzor for marrying off his adopted son, Aboy. Photo Credit: RevFr Chinaka Mbaeri, Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

Source: Facebook

See the reverend father's Facebook post below:

Autistic man's wedding: Priest's position stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the priest's statement below:

Chukwuebuka Nwankwo said:

"Who defines what's morally right? Is it equally moral that in a society with so much pressure from the femine gender, a lot of men go into priesthood and go on to preach monogamy to population that has no plans for the ummarried females amongst them? If a husband had that woman, she won't be available for that marriage. Secondly, the need for survival, reproduction and companionship usually outweigh most moral instruction."

Martina Akati said:

"You're absolutely right Padre. I read a similar correction made by Prince Chidi Philip. We thank God for people like you who teach and stand for the truth regardless of what society thinks. Thank you for sharing your thoughts on this."

Ifeanyi Hilary Nwangbo said:

"I think I should side with the logical assertion of Fr Basil.

"Impeccably elucidated and contextually differentiated: specifically premised on doctrinal accomodations of the religious ministry."

Ibeanuka Linus said:

"Yes, Fr, this is your own opinion, why drag another Rev in the public. But I ask, should those with special needs not join others to get married. It's easier critize things of other people but we behave the same if we are in the same situation."

Man questions OPM pastor's adopted son's wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had questioned the wedding of OPM pastor's adopted son.

The Nigerian man shared a subsequent interview conducted by the apostle himself, which revealed surprising details about the bride's past.

In a sit-down interview shared barely 24 hours after the wedding ceremony, Apostle Chibuzor questioned the new bride about her background.

Source: Legit.ng