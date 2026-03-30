Emmanuel Aanu Ajayi, a 500 level Electrical and Computer Engineering student at Kwara State University, Malete (KWASU), has won a N50 million grant from the Federal Ministry of Education

Emmanuel was announced the winner of the Student Venture Capital Grant initiative by the Federal Ministry of Education at an event that was held in Lagos on March 29

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the young man bared it all about the project that won him the grant and what he intends to do with the N50 million grant

A 500 level Electrical and Computer Engineering student at Kwara State University, Malete (KWASU), Emmanuel Aanu Ajayi, has emerged the winner of the Federal Ministry of Education Student Venture Capital Grant initiative and was awarded a N50 million grant.

Emmanuel won the N50 million grant at an event which was held at the UNDP Innovation Hub in Lagos State on March 29, which was the official unveiling of the Student Venture Capital Grant initiative by the Federal Ministry of Education.

Emmanuel Aanu Ajayi won N50 million for his solar power station.

Source: Original

The historic event brought together student innovators and founders from different universities across Nigeria who came to pitch their ideas and innovations. Entrepreneurs, government officials, and development partners were also present.

Some of the dignitaries in attendance included the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, the Minister of State for Education, Suwaiba Ahmad, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, and the resident representative of the United Nations Development Programme, Elsie Attafuah.

About the Student Venture Capital Grant

Legit.ng learnt that the Student Venture Capital Grant is an initiative by the Federal Ministry of Education aimed at supporting student-led innovations that have strong potential for commercialisation and real-world impact.

It is designed to move student ideas beyond the prototype stage into full-scale commercialisation by providing equity-free funding, mentorship, and access to resources.

The goal is to build a new generation of innovation-driven entrepreneurs in Nigeria, especially in areas like clean energy, technology, and sustainability.

How KWASU student won N50 million grant

When asked what he pitched that won him the N50 million grant, Emmanuel, who currently serves as a research assistant at the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems at Kwara State University, told Legit.ng in an exclusive interview that he pitched a solar power station, which he built using upcycled electronic waste to provide affordable and reliable electricity to homes and businesses.

"I pitched SUNPOD, a solar power station I built using upcycled electronic waste to provide affordable and reliable electricity to homes, students, and businesses. Since I was born in Nigeria, I have never experienced 24 hours of electricity, not even for a day. This reality is not only for me but alsofor many Nigerians.

"SUNPOD is designed to solve two major problems in Nigeria, which are a lack of electricity and increasing electronic waste.

"I convert discarded electronic components into functional solar power systems, reducing cost and making clean energy more accessible.

"I have already built SUNPOD units, and the funding will help us scale production and reach more communities."

KWASU student reacts to his N50m grant

On how he felt when he was announced as the winner of the N50 million grant, Emmanuel, who is passionate about solving real-life problems using engineering and technology, told Legit.ng:

"Regarding the grant, I am very grateful to God. It is not just about the money; it is about the opportunity to scale a solution that can impact thousands of lives.

"For me, it is also a strong validation that student-led innovations in Nigeria can solve real national problems."

When quizzed about whether he did the project alone, the 24-year-old replied:

"I believe in collaboration, which is why I worked with a team, even though I am the founder. SUNPOD is a collaborative innovation involving individuals with skills in engineering, technology, and business development."

KWASU student's plan for the N50m grant

Speaking about what he intends to do with the N50 million grant, the young man explained that the funding will be invested in key production equipment, which will allow him and his team to increase production of the solar power station to about 15 units per day. He told Legit.ng exclusively:

"The funding will be used to scale SUNPOD from small-scale manual production to structured manufacturing because it currently takes us about two weeks to produce one SUNPOD. Specifically, we will invest in key production equipment such as lithium-ion battery formation machines, CNC cutting machines, and solar testing equipment.

"This will allow us to increase production to about 15 units per day. We will also use part of the funding for raw materials, team expansion, and distribution to reach more customers. Ultimately, the goal is to provide affordable electricity to underserved communities, reduce electronic waste, and create jobs through clean energy innovation."

Emmanuel further revealed that the N50 million funding will be disbursed in structured phases based on milestones and project execution.

Emmanuel Aanu Ajayi won a N50 million grant from the Federal Ministry of Education.

Source: Original

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian students had won big at a tech challenge.

KWASU student wins N10 million in tech challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Kwara State University (KWASU) student named Emmanuel Aanu Ajayi had won N10 million after winning the Digital For All Challenge 2.0 grand finale.

The Digital For All Challenge is a national digital learning competition organised by Tech4Dev, in partnership with NITDA and funded by the United Kingdom Government through the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

It’s designed to teach and reward Nigerians for learning digital skills like software development, data analysis, digital marketing, product design, and cybersecurity. In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Emmanuel, who hails from Oyo state, disclosed that it was an intense competition with over 15,000 participants.

Source: Legit.ng