A Nigerian businesswoman has reacted to the outfit of Ogechukwu Elumelu as her father, Tony Elumelu, celebrated her on her birthday

On March 29, Elumelu, chairman of Heirs Holdings, shared pictures of himself with his eldest daughter on his verified Facebook handle, with a birthday message to her

While noting that she didn't insinuate that people should not wear what they like, the businesswoman said Ogechukwu's outfit excited her

Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze, a business and digital skills teacher, has expressed her admiration for billionaire Tony Elumelu's first daughter's outfit, as her father celebrated her birthday on Facebook.

Elumelu, the chairman of Heirs Holdings, had greeted his first daughter, Ogechukwu Elumelu, on her recent birthday.

Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze expresses excitement over the simplicity of Tony Elumelu's daughter's clothes. Photo Credit: Tony Elumelu, Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post on March 29, Elumelu released lovely pictures of himself with the celebrant, telling her they love her and are proud of her.

Elumelu's daughter's outfit: Businesswoman's observation

Reacting to Elumelu's birthday message to his first daughter, Chioma hailed the simplicity of the wealthy, noting that it excites her.

Chioma, a Mastercard Foundation Edtech 2024 Fellow, wrote on Facebook that she was not discouraging people from wearing what suits them, but that she just liked Elumelu's daughter's outfit because of its simplicity.

She wrote:

"Tony Elumelu is celebrating his first daughter.

"The simplicity of the very wealthy, excites me.

"I didn't ask you not to wear your own. I said I like her own. Don't come here crying. It's not necessary."

Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze says Ogechukwu Elumelu's simple outfit excites her. Photo Credit: Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze, Tony Elumelu

Source: Facebook

See the businesswoman's Facebook post below:

Businesswoman's post about Elumelu's daughter stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the businesswoman's post below:

Abigail Sam said:

"A rich man's simplicity is still an average man's luxury.

"Her hair.

"Jewellery.

"Shoes.

"Body spray etc might cost a fortune."

Abigail Abby Abok said:

"People in the comments talking about how a rich man's simplicity is luxury.

"Don't confuse words please.

"Simplicity is a choice to not be flashy regardless of how much what you wear costs. You can wear a million-dollar dress and choose to look simple or flashy.

"That Aunty Chioma talked about simplicity doesn't mean she doesn't know those things could be expensive."

Chizu Ogbonna said:

"I've been around really rich folks. They don't have time for frills.

"When I dress simply and folks act weird I know the level they're from."

Precious Ugochukwu said:

"Simplicity?

"Quiet luxury I’d say. There fits cost a fortune."

Silver Eucharia said:

"The fact that his daughters always dress decently is what intrigues me. No showing of cleavage or any sensitive body part. I love it.

"If na some of us wey get small 1m for akant ara ga aputacha everywhere with shine shine and blink blink clothes."

Oshinowo Olajumoke Adeboje said:

"They dress simple because they don't need anyone's validation but you that my sister that stood up from the rock like Yorubas will say, must wear bling bling to prove a point."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a cute video of Tony Elumelu and his eldest daughter in Rome had melted hearts on social media.

Elumelu's daughter shares glimpse into parents' life

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Tony Elumelu's daughter, Ogechukwu Elumelu, had shared a glimpse into her parents' life as the billionaire family jumped on the "Who's Most Likely To?" parent edition challenge.

The video, which went viral, saw Ogechukwu playfully point to her parents for traits like "snooping through your room" and "being the better driver."

The interesting video offered a relatable glimpse into Elumelu's personal life amid his high-profile business career.

Source: Legit.ng