A young Nigerian lady in the UK gets a high-paying job just a month after moving abroad for her education

The young Nigerian gave a breakdown of everything she did that helped her secure the job

She shared tips in a video, and many people who came across her video reacted in the comments section

A young Nigerian lady celebrates online as she finally gets a job just a month after relocating to the UK. She shared the rare thing she did that got her the job.

The young lady mentioned that getting the job was, however, not easy, and several people have been asking her how she got the job, hence why she decided to share her strategy.

Nigerian lady shares how she secured top-paying UK job in one month. Right and middle image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Tiktok/pharm_zeee, Getty Images/Wirestock/Richard Newstead

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian lady moves to UK, lands good job

@pharm_zeee also made it clear in the viral TikTok video that she is an international student who just moved to the UK.

She said:

"I was here last week talking about how it was not easy getting a job as an international student, but well, guys, I have finally gotten a job."

"I've seen a lot of comments from people saying they want to know how I got a job. Well, I'm going to be making a detailed video of the things I did that made me get a job."

@pharm_zeee shared the specific thing she did that made her get the job just a month after arriving in the UK.

She continued:

"I applied for five jobs, I got about four interviews, one refused me. For the four that I applied for, two called me for interviews, but I did not honour them because I already got two offers. Out of these two, I later chose one."

Young Nigerian lady lands high-paying job in UK just 1 month after moving.Photo Source: Tiktok/pharm_zeee

Source: TikTok

In the description of the video, she appreciates God for her success in finding a job after a short stay abroad.

Her statement:

"God finally did it, omo it was taking long abeg. I’m grateful I’m finally done with this stage abeg."

Reactions as lady secures job in UK

user4205270575040 Said:

"Omooo. Yours na one month. i have been here since August 2025 without a job. 6 months now. I'm in Leeds. make una help me ooo."

kelvin obiesie noted:

"Another content creator don land for uk."

BSEXY stressed:

"Please oo jobs available in Wolverhampton."

Omalicha shared:

"Guys I’m looking for accommodation in croydon, woolwich or barking."

jade black added:

"My son says he couldn't find a job. smart kid, 20yrs finished college ,will be going for his uni later in the year. too layback. .any advice?"

MRS OGUNLANA noted:

"Your own 1 month. I'll be 2 months on the 1st I never see work."

Olawaley noted:

"How far? You fit help me land a job with your techniques in financial management."

Clementcindy shared:

"One month, you got a job early naw mine was after 2months and 2 weeks, and it was a warehouse, that job almost took my life."

Elizah added:

"Please help me oo I need a job my location is Huddersfield."

LifeOfSammy said:

"Where una bomb indeed wan finish me 3 months for UK and i nor be student."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who worked in the UK healthcare sector quit her job and moved back to Nigeria. She said she kept getting into trouble at work and realized the job was not right for her.

UK based Nigerian lady shares work experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian lady in the UK grabbed attention after posting the total amount she earned from a 6-hour shift.

She shared a video documenting her journey to the client’s location and broke down how much she spent on transportation versus what she earned.

Source: Legit.ng