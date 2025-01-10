A Nigerian student said she took time to study very hard for her examination, but she still scored a low grade

The lady spoke in a video posted on TikTok after she saw the result of the examination, and she did not pass

Due to the poor grade she scored, the lady vowed she was not going to study hard for any examination in the future

A Nigerian student was deeply disappointed when she saw the result of the examination she took in school.

The lady said she studied hard in preparation for the examination, but her studies did not reflect in the results she saw.

The lady said she studied hard but still failed. Photo credit: TiKTok/Mila.

In a video posted on TikTok by Mila, the lady was seen with her friend as she lamented the poor grade she got.

The video was captioned:

"My friend read for days and finally wrote the exam but still got F. Imagine reading for days just to get an F."

The student vowed she was not going to study hard for an examination again because she failed.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady fails examination after reading

@Theodora said:

"1st semester dey always sweet but you see 2nd semester....hmmm."

@celestine said:

"Omo na wetin I face for year 1."

@netifar said:

"You see that one way you done decide say you no go read you go still fail if possible. No read small."

@Favyboy said:

"AAU. Once I drop pen this month make I no dream see this school again."

@bellakings114 reacted:

"AAU go humble you."

@Ese said:

"Especially these Edu courses. AAU go whine you but no panic."

@B said:

"Na now dem suppose play `IHENEME’."

@main_empress said:

"AAU go whine you. But no panic."

@veekee_371 said:

"AAU lecturers and their doings."

@osariemenosemwowa2 said:

"You never see anything."

Why students fail important examinations

Experts have identified many reasons why students fail important examination. According to an article on Law Tutor, one of the reasons for failure is overconfidence.

It says:

"The second reason behind exam failure is over-confidence. We always listen to “confidence is key to success” and then how Over-Confidence leads to failure. The answer is that confidence tells us to be faithful and that we have the ability to study hard and pass the exam. On the other hand, over-confidence brings a lousy thought that we pass the exam even if we don’t study. Overconfident students pick one favourite subject and think they only have to be successful in this particular subject. That’s why they ignore other subjects, which leads them to failure."

Also, a lack of a plan of what to do in the examination hall leads to failure. The article adds:

"The majority of students approach the examination hall without a clear plan or strategy. Each exam has limited time. You will fail if you do not have a proper strategy for managing time for each question. They believe that everything will happen as planned. They ruin their Board examinations as a result of their actions."

