A post made by Bishop David Abioye mentioning the location of his new church in Abuja has gone viral online

In the tweet, the popular pastor gave the exact location of the church and shared what it looked like

He also invited his followers on the X platform to join him for an amazing service either at the venue or on social media

A social media post by David Abioye about the location of his new church in Abuja caught the attention of netizens after it was shared.

The tweet focused on introducing the venue and encouraging people to attend upcoming services, either physically or through online streaming options.

Bishop David Abioye captures his massive church interior in trending video. Photo credit: @BishopDOAbioye/X.

Source: Twitter

David Abioye displays inside new church

In the update shared by the cleric, whose handle is @BishopDOAbioye on X, he shared the exact location of the worship centre and gave followers a clear idea of where to find it within the Federal Capital Territory.

The post also provided a glimpse into what attendees could expect, both in terms of the environment and spirituality.

The venue, identified as The Conquerors Arena at SGE Hub Marquee, was located near the National Stadium along the Area 1 and Games Village road in Abuja.

Observers noted that the structure appeared large, giving the impression of a well-established facility rather than a newly introduced space.

A video attached to the post further sparked public interest, as it showed the interior of the building.

The clip showed a spacious arrangement filled with many chairs and essential fittings required for a worship setting.

The organised layout and size of the hall hinted that it had been carefully prepared to host a large number of attendees comfortably.

Beyond showing the physical structure, the tweet also extended an open invitation to followers and residents in Abuja to participate in the services.

It emphasised both in-person attendance and virtual participation through various social media channels linked to the ministry.

Bishop David Abioye trends online after posting his huge Abuja church space. Photo credit: @BishopDOAbioye/X.

Source: Twitter

The post's caption read:

"WE CAN'T WAIT TO HAVE YOU WITH US. Join us for one amazing service, on-site at THE CONQUERORS ARENA - SGE HUB MARQUEE Beside National Stadium, Area 1/Games village road, ABUJA - FCT (Swipe to Scan the QR-Code for Map Directions), or stream the service online across our social media platforms listed below: YouTube: Conquerors Gobal Assembly | Bishop David Abioye. Facebook: Conquerors Gobal Assembly | Bishop David Abioye Instagram: ~ConquerorsglobalassemblyMixLr: @davidabioyeministries. Come early. Come expectant. Come ready to step into your conquering season. Invite someone and share this with a friend in Abuja."

Reactions as David Abioye shows off church

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

Emmanuel Joseph said:

''God bless you Daddy. Soon I will worship God in these arena. You have indeed being a bless to my life sir."

Abang said:

"When God's hand is evidently upon a man. God bless you Sir."

Oluwaseun reacted:

"Congratulations Daddy. God is really good."

Kelz007 said:

"Gracious GOD."

Oreoluwa added:

"This is beautiful."

See the post below:

Pastor shares revelation about David Abioye

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Joel Ogebe shared a striking prophetic revelation about Bishop David Abioye and his ministry, Living World Global Conqueror's Assembly.

He explained that the vision centred on the virtue of faithfulness, a divine quality he believed Bishop Abioye was set to replicate in the body of Christ.

Source: Legit.ng