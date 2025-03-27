A Nigerian graduate who spent five years at the university has ranted on social media about her challenge

She expressed regrets about her five years in school, noting that she should have learnt a skill instead and would have been established in it by now

The unhappy graduate's emotional outburst has elicited mixed reactions as people weighed in on the harsh realities for graduates

A Nigerian lady, @floupsy8, has lamented wasting five years at the university studying a course.

Taking to TikTok, the unhappy graduate said she would have been established in her craft by now if she had used those five years to learn a skill.

"University is indeed a waste of time, would have used my 5 years to learn a skill, by now I would have been very much established," words layered at the bottom of her Tiktok video read.

She lamented that one has to learn a skill after graduation due to a lack of jobs. She took consolation in having passion for what she is learning, saying it brings her joy. The lady wrote:

"Person go graduate finish con Dey learn skill ..what happened to our certificates? Where’s the work? This country failed me! My only happiness is that i have passion for what I’m learning… it makes me happy."

Graduate's lamentation elicits reactions

Sabi gurl😍💫 said:

"You fit even start business mk u no see who ask if u dey sell omó life dey whyne person ajeh."

Justcallmhidinovo🐻 said:

"Pls don’t use it to discourage people who want to still go to school tha painful thing is that people who did not go to school still wished they could even if they know they can’t see a job with it."

Joshua Izuchukwu Emmanuel said:

"That's why it's better to learn a skill before going to uni or while in uni because when your eye go clear eeh it's all regrets."

Keisha_Trends😍💯(Thrift shop) said:

"Same here.😩I’m tired, all my years in the university was it even worth it."

QUALITY TEES,BUBU,JOGGERS BOSS said:

"Low-key you’re not lieing oooooo😭😂 I use 7 years in school for an Agriculture course this country is not even encouraging."

Nathasha ❤️ said:

"Omo eeh you even collect certificate my own I later realize say the university na fake."

Chinonye said:

"Not me reading this and my nysc pop is tomro😹😹😓😓🥴Omo , I pray this new phase of life favor me and everyone reading this🙂, Amen."

ujunwa👁🫦 said:

"Same here I am just regretting the whole process 😢 would have learnt a skill before going to school."

Pap seller regrets studying biochemistry in school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pap seller had said she regrets studying biochemistry in school, lamenting that she wasted money on her education.

She expressed sadness that her career path took an unexpected turn, leading her to become a pap seller. She shared her story, which led to netizens sharing their stories. She wrote:

"If I know say na pap vendor I go later end up, I for no waste money study Bio chemistry for school. I for use the money establish myself."

