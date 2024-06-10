A Nigerian woman has said everything about her changed after she gave birth to her beautiful baby girl

The woman said she gave birth through caesarean section and that since then, everything about her changed

The woman said she is always in pain but noted that she has no regrets as she has her baby in her arms

A Nigerian woman was seen weeping in a video as she said her body system changed after childbirth.

The woman said she welcomed her baby through CS and noted how her life has changed since then.

The woman said she had been depressed. Photo credit: TikTok/@ijeaweleandmum15.

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video posted by @ijeaweleandmum15, the mother said she is always in pain after the surgery.

According to her, her spinal cord area is always paining her, and she is always depressed following the CS.

She said she battled Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) along the line. She also noted that she took a lot of hormonal medicine, and the doctor reminded her of this when she mentioned her present problems.

The video is captioned:

"It's been 11 months since after childbirth. I'm literally living in pains. The C-section changed everything in my system. Honestly, I'm trying but I'm tired. I'm exhausted. Even the love from my hubby and family feels like nothing to me."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as mother shares changes in her body after giving birth

Faith Bansi said:

"If you know how many women that just want a child, regardless of whatever pain that comes with it, you will wipe those tears."

@Nenyeojukwu asked:

"I hope it is not postpartum depression?"

@Faith idajili said:

"I am a CS mum too. Try going out, make friends, put your beautiful baby in a day care so you can have time for yourself."

Woman gives birth after 26 years

Meanwhile, a Nigerian woman put on her dancing shoes in celebration after welcoming a set of twin babies.

What made her story more interesting was that the woman had been childless for more than two decades.

Her video was shared on social media, where netizens dropped congratulatory messages and prayed for the same.

Source: Legit.ng