A Nigerian lady melted hearts online as she shared how her laundry man found money inside the clothes she gave him to wash and returned both the clothes and the money.

The lady mentioned that the laundry man did not steal her money and explained how surprised she was.

Lady surprised as honest laundry man returns money. Photo Source: Tiktok/popular_nurse_tessy

Source: TikTok

Woman shares story of laundry man

The user, @popular_nurse_tessy, added a description to the story to explain the content.

The caption of the video read:

"Your laundry guy brought back all the money he saw in your clothes."

She mentioned in the description that she never knew people like this exist.

Nigerian laundry man returns forgotten money. Photo Source: Tiktok/popular_nurse_tessy

Source: TikTok

She wrote:

"I never knew such people exist🥺 God bless him🙏🏻💯."

The young lady also counted the money found in the clothes and explained that it was more than what she paid the laundry man for the job, but despite that, he returned everything he saw.

Many people who watched the video praised her laundry man because of his good deed.

Reactions as laundry man returns money

@ṣlìm Shãwɗƴ wrote:

"My dad forgot 40k on his pocket and the laundry guy that washed the clothes brought the money back as soon as he finds out while washing."

SÄMMŸ shared:

"Watin you go use that 70# wey dey Ontop the money buy."

The 3'd _wine 🍷and more noted:

"The person my husband is using is a big thief if you forget cloth gan he go wear am."

user@rossiprince said:

"Congratulations to him, shi shi you no go see if na me see am... if you like use am set trap."

𝓕l𝓸u𝓻𝒾𝚂ℎ w𝓮𝒶𝓁𝘁ℎ added:

"My own na to dey lost my clothes if I carry gown go hair tie no go follow come Back."

John Mark added:

"Normally if u guide stuffs like this won't move u at all I don't know if u get my point."

LIFESTYLE wrote:

"The truth is that, it normal, I fit collect 5$ for cl, put if you like drop 50k cash forget am, I will never touch it."

chizzy shared:

"If hear say mine return one day I decide to to search before giving him I found 2k I asked him if he normally see money in my pocket he admitted that he see but spends it since then i go search before giving him."

charming wrote:

"My own don tell me say now only up I give ham no be up and down for clothes I never wear before Omo ehhn."

Watch the video below:

