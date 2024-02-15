Ver Ikese, a Nigerian artist who lives in the United States of America, purchased a car for his wife as Val's gift

The car he bought surprised some people, but Ver said it was what his wife specifically requested years ago

He said his wife, Aya Wase Ikese, has always wanted to own a Volkswagen, and now he made her dream come true

A Nigerian woman received a car gift from her husband during the 2024 Valentine's Day celebration.

The car was a dream come true as the woman, Aya Wase Ikese, has always wanted to own a Volkswagen Beetle.

Aya Wase Ikese was excited when she got the Volkswagen Beetle. Photo credit: Ver Ikese.

Photos of the car popularly called 'ekwe mbe' have gone viral after they were shared on Facebook.

Speaking to Legit.ng, Ver Ikese, who lives in the US, said his wife told him she wanted to own a Volkswagen Beetle one day.

He therefore went out of his way to buy the Beetle about two years ago and started to repair it to make it better.

His words:

"Ever since I met her, she had always loved and had this fantasy that she wanted to own a Volkswagen Beetle. All these while, she was like, even if I have money and I buy her a G-Wagon, , Range, or whatever, she must drive a Volkswagen. I decided that, at some point, I was going to get it for her. You can't really get a new one, so I had to work on it. It took over a year. June would make it two years since we have been working on it. I just had to take the time to make that dream come true. I decided that Val was the best time to do it."

Reacting, Aya Wase wrote on Facebook:

"One of my biggest fantasies since I was a kid is to own a vintage car, a Volkswagen Beetle to be precise! I told myself that no matter how many exotic cars I have in this life, there would be a beetle in my collections. Mr. Artist knows how much this means to me, and he always laughs at me. Today, the King of Surprise, the one and only Ver Mr Artist, surprised me with this Beautiful Valentine's Gift. A beautiful Volkswagen Beetle, just for me. I am overwhelmed with joy!"

