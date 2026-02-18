A Nigerian tech enthusiast transformed his old bicycle into a powerful electric bike using a 5,000-watt conversion kit

He documented the installation process, including mounting the motorised wheel and securing electrical components

The successful test ride impressed viewers and sparked reactions over the project’s cost and performance

A Nigerian tech and bike enthusiast has captured attention online after documenting how he transformed his old regular bicycle into a powerful electric bike using a simple conversion kit.

In a video that has since gone viral, the creator walked viewers through the step-by-step process of the impressive do-it-yourself (DIY) project.

The video started with the enthusiast unboxing the conversion kit and highlighting the hub motor, the core component that powers the electric bike. He noted the significant weight of the motor, indicating its power capacity: a 5,000-watt hub motor.

Bike enthusiast builds e-bike from old bicycle

He then demonstrated the installation process, showing key steps such as:

mounting a heavy-duty tire onto the motorised wheel

installing a disc brake system and torque arm for safety and stability

connecting electronic components and securing the wiring to the bike frame

After completing the installation on the old bike, the creator took the electrified bicycle out for its first test ride.

The trending footage showed him cruising smoothly along a street, demonstrating the bike’s improved speed and performance.

He jokingly remarked that the project consumed his “entire life savings,” suggesting that the conversion kit required a significant financial investment.

Despite the cost, the successful test ride showed the project was worthwhile.

Watch the TikTok video of the e-bike enthusiast converting his old bike to a new one:

Reactions to old bike conversion to e-bike

The video has sparked interest among viewers, especially technology enthusiasts and cycling fans. Some of the comments are below:

Emmmz commented:

"Guy where you put that battery is not advisable."

Ãdéöyè said:

"1.8M for bicycle wey I no fit use cary my crush for road? how much dem they lady bike?"

am_dollar_vibes commented:

"Brr I dey your dm let deal."

Amaechi wrote:

"Super impressive man!"

